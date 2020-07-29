Gilead Sciences : FDA could soon authorize COVID-19 treatment with antibody plasma - WSJ

July 29 (Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
could authorize emergency use of antibody-rich blood plasma from
recovered COVID-19 patients to treat people infected with the
coronavirus as early as next week, the Wall Street Journal
reported https://on.wsj.com/30Yfwlv on Wednesday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
An FDA emergency-use authorization could allow faster access
to a therapy for the pandemic that has taken the lives of more
than 660,000 people globally.
The agency declined to comment on the WSJ report.
People who survive an infectious disease like COVID-19 are
left with blood plasma containing antibodies, or proteins the
body's immune system made to fight off a virus.
This can be transfused into newly infected patients to try
to aid recovery, and since the beginning of the pandemic,
doctors have been transfusing convalescent plasma into
critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Earlier this month, the European Union said it wants to
fast-track funding to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma
collected from survivors.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)