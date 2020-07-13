Gilead Sciences : One in three South Korean COVID-19 patients improve with remdesivir

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - One in three South Korean
patients seriously ill with COVID-19 showed an improvement in
their condition after being given Gilead Sciences Inc's
antiviral remdesivir, health authorities said.
More research was needed to determine if the improvement was
attributable to the drug or other factors such as patients'
immunity and other therapies, they said.
Remdesivir has been at the forefront of the global battle
against COVID-19 after the intravenously administered medicine
helped shorten hospital recovery times in a U.S. clinical trial.
Several countries including South Korea have added the drug
to the list of treatment for the disease caused by the novel
coronavirus. There is no approved vaccine for it.
In its latest update on the drug, Gilead said on Friday an
analysis showed remdesivir helped reduce the risk of death in
severely ill COVID-19 patients but cautioned that rigorous
clinical trials were needed to confirm the benefit.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
reported on Saturday results from a first group of 27 patients
given remdesivir in different hospitals.
Nine of the patients showed an improvement in their
condition, 15 showed no change, and three worsened, KCDC deputy
director Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing.
The result had yet to be compared with a control group and
more analysis was needed to conclude remdesivir's benefit, Kwon
said.
In June, South Korea asked Gilead to supply enough of its
drug to treat more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in preparation
for a possible second wave of infections.
South Korea has been battling small but persistent outbreaks
of the new coronavirus, with 62 new cases reported as of Sunday,
bringing the country's total to 13,479 cases with 289 deaths.
