MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : Revises Annual Guidance

07/30/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Gilead Sciences Inc. raised revenue and adjusted profit projections for the year, pointing to early signs of recovery of its core HIV business along with expansion of its Covid-19 drug remdesivir.

The drugmaker now expects revenue to reach $23 billion to $25 billion, compared with its February view of $21.8 billion to $22.2 billion.

It forecasts profit of 83 cents to $2.23 a share, down from its earlier view of $5.15 to $5.55. On an adjusted basis, however, it now expects profit to reach $6.25 to $7.65 a share, up from its earlier view of $6.05 to $6.45 a share.

Second-quarter results included an acquired in-process research and development charge of $4.5 billion related to Gilead's acquisition of Forty Seven Inc., which drove Gilead to a loss of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 280 M - -
Net income 2020 3 792 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 3,74%
Capitalization 91 582 M 91 582 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,78x
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 81,28 $
Last Close Price 73,01 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.36%91 582
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.30%72 266
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS68.36%64 198
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.67.20%35 900
GENMAB A/S49.11%22 833
BIONTECH SE143.51%19 649
