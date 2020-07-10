Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : TREASURIES-Longer-term yields climb on optimism about COVID-19 recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

 (Updates prices; adds details and investor comments)
    By Noel Randewich and Ross Kerber
    July 10 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields
rebounded on Friday, following Wall Street higher as optimism
about an antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 countered worries
about the economic fallout from a record rise in coronavirus
cases in the United States.  
    The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
 rose 2.8 basis points to 0.6332%, after dipping as
low as 0.569% earlier in the session - its lowest level since
April 22.  
    Gilead Sciences reported that additional data from
a late-stage study showed that its antiviral drug remdesivir
significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of
death in COVID-19 patients.
    "The market is trading on the expectation that the economy
is not going to shut down for a second time. It is looking past
the short term," said Andrew Richman, managing director of fixed
income at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services.
    Still, more than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were
reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a
Reuters tally, setting a one-day record.
    Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Dallas, in a television interview Friday said that muting the
virus' spread is key to an economic recovery, echoing similar
recent comments by other Fed policy makers.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 48 basis points, almost 2 basis points
higher than at Thursday's close. At one point it touched 42.7
basis points, the lowest level since May 4.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than
a basis point at 0.1549%, while the five-year yield rose 2.4
basis points to 0.2976%.
    Even with Friday's reversal, the 10-year yield was down
about 5 basis points for the week.
    "We are heading into the weekend, and investors may be
clearing their minds and just booking some profits in
fixed-income land," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income
strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management in New York.
    
        July 10 Friday 11:37AM New York / 1837 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.13         0.1322    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.1475       0.1497    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-241/256   0.1549    0.004
 Three-year note               99-210/256   0.1851    0.010
 Five-year note                99-196/256   0.2976    0.024
 Seven-year note               100-28/256   0.484     0.030
 10-year note                  99-236/256   0.6332    0.028
 20-year bond                  100-92/256   1.1048    0.021
 30-year bond                  98-40/256    1.325     0.016
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         6.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         4.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -46.75         1.25    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Noel Randewich in San
Francisco
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
03:06pWall St gains as Gilead data offsets virus fears; Dow leads gains
RE
02:58pGILEAD SCIENCES : TREASURIES-Longer-term yields climb on optimism about COVID-19..
RE
01:21pS&P 500, Dow edge higher as Gilead data offsets virus concerns
RE
11:18aFOREX-Yen rises on renewed surge in virus cases; dollar index falls
RE
10:46aU.S. companies seeking capital during pandemic test bank market's new normal
RE
10:33aGILEAD SCIENCES : Remdesivir cuts COVID-19 death risk by 62%, drugmaker says
AQ
09:13aGILEAD : Remdesivir Associated With Recovery, Reduction in Mortality Risk
DJ
09:02aGILEAD SCIENCES : analysis shows remdesivir reduced coronavirus death risk, more..
RE
08:31aGILEAD SCIENCES : Presents Additional Data on Investigational Antiviral Remdesiv..
BU
07/09GILEAD SCIENCES : to deliver more remdesivir to Europe from autumn - WiWo
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 940 M - -
Net income 2020 4 183 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 93 714 M 93 714 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 80,56 $
Last Close Price 74,71 $
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.97%93 714
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.92%76 590
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS70.62%65 058
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.53.97%33 408
GENMAB A/S57.54%23 143
BEIGENE, LTD.20.54%15 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group