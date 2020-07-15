Glympse Bio Raises $46.7 Million in Series B Funding Round

By Colin Kellaher

Biotechnology startup Glympse Bio Wednesday said it raised $46.7 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing at an undisclosed valuation.

Glympse said Bill Maris' Section 32 venture-capital firm led the round, which also included participation from new investors Temasek, DNS Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners, Waterman Ventures and Catalio Capital Management, along with existing investors LS Polaris Innovation Fund, ARCH Venture Partners, CRV, GreatPoint Ventures and Gilead Sciences Inc.

The Cambridge, Mass., company founded in 2015 has now raised $75.3 million.

Glympse said it will use the new funding to support continued development of its novel biosensor platform in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a chronic liver condition commonly known as NASH, and to explore the potential of the platform across multiple other areas, such as oncology and infectious diseases.

Gilead last year announced a deal to use Glympse's biomarker technology in its NASH clinical programs.

