Health Care Down On Rotation To Cyclical Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

06/22/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Health-care companies fell slightly, as investors rotated back into sectors more sensitive to an economic recovery.

Shares of Gilead Sciences gave back some of their recent gains after the biotech giant said it would start a new set of clinical trials for its remdesivir drug, this time in inhaled and intravenous form for patients outside hospital settings.

Analysts said the plans for new tests may have evoked memories of remdesivir's mixed performance in early trials.

Midwestern hospital chain Gundersen Health System is adopting artificial intelligence for collecting payments from health insurers and expanding telemedicine usage, measures it hopes will yield long-term cost savings even as it suffers losses because of curbs to elective procedures during the pandemic, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 417 M - -
Net income 2020 3 726 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 3,48%
Capitalization 97 176 M 97 176 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 80,20 $
Last Close Price 77,47 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.19.22%97 176
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.94%76 038
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS71.49%65 392
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.36.44%29 121
GENMAB A/S41.61%20 559
BEIGENE, LTD.10.20%14 163
