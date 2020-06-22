Health Care Down On Rotation To Cyclical Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell slightly, as investors rotated back into sectors more sensitive to an economic recovery.

Shares of Gilead Sciences gave back some of their recent gains after the biotech giant said it would start a new set of clinical trials for its remdesivir drug, this time in inhaled and intravenous form for patients outside hospital settings.

Analysts said the plans for new tests may have evoked memories of remdesivir's mixed performance in early trials.

Midwestern hospital chain Gundersen Health System is adopting artificial intelligence for collecting payments from health insurers and expanding telemedicine usage, measures it hopes will yield long-term cost savings even as it suffers losses because of curbs to elective procedures during the pandemic, as reported earlier.

