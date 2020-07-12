Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nikkei rises on virus drug hopes, auto stocks surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 11:44pm EDT

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Monday, tracking Wall Street's rally on Friday as a positive analysis on a potential COVID-19 drug offset investor fears over a surge in virus cases, while auto shares were lifted by upbeat industry data from China.

The benchmark Nikkei share average gained 1.73% to 22,677.25 by the midday break, rebounding from a one-week low hit on Friday.

On the Nikkei index, there were 214 advancers against 10 decliners.

In the broader market, Topix rose 2.02% to 1,566.15 by the recess, with all 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange trading higher.

U.S. stocks gained on Friday as Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir showed reduced risk of death in severely ill COVID-19 patients, but clinical trials were needed to confirm the benefit.

The Nasdaq posted its sixth record closing high in seven days, up 0.66%, while the Dow and the S&P 500 added 1.44% and 1.05%, respectively.

Highly cyclical iron and steel, mining and airlines were the three top performers on the main bourse.

Japan's auto stocks performed strong, as the data by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed the world's biggest vehicle market expanded by 11.6% in June from a year earlier and registered strong growth for a third consecutive month.

Mazda Motor Corp spiked 8.44%, while Honda Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corp gained around 6.20% each.

Bucking the overall gains, Yaskawa Electric Corp dropped 2.07% following a 21.6% drop in March-May group operating profit to 6.23 billion yen, that still beat its 4 billion yen forecast made in April. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.44% 26075.3 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 2.16% 76.32 Delayed Quote.17.45%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.98% 2636.5 End-of-day quote.-14.92%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.48% 628 End-of-day quote.-33.05%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -4.44% 258 End-of-day quote.-43.67%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 10836.333146 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 10617.443394 Delayed Quote.18.33%
NIKKEI 225 -1.06% 22290.81 Real-time Quote.-5.77%
S&P 500 1.05% 3185.04 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION -0.24% 4110 End-of-day quote.-1.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
12:30aGILEAD SCIENCES : One in three South Korean COVID-19 patients improve with remde..
RE
07/12Nikkei rises on virus drug hopes, auto stocks surge
RE
07/12S.Korea stocks follow Wall Street higher, earnings cues awaited
RE
07/12Australia shares rise as potential COVID-19 drug lifts confidence
RE
07/12GILEAD SCIENCES : Tokyo shares open higher on anti-viral drug hope
AQ
07/12Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher; NZ rises
RE
07/10GILEAD SCIENCES : Australia's Victoria state logs another day of high coronaviru..
RE
07/10GILEAD SCIENCES : Australia's Victoria state records another day of high coronav..
RE
07/10GILEAD SCIENCES : Markets see boost from Gilead coronavirus news
AQ
07/10Health Care Up On Covid-19 Treatment Developments -- Health Sector Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 940 M - -
Net income 2020 4 183 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 3,53%
Capitalization 95 734 M 95 734 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 80,56 $
Last Close Price 76,32 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.45%95 734
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.48%76 344
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS65.35%63 051
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.53.97%33 311
GENMAB A/S56.13%22 955
BIONTECH SE107.67%15 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group