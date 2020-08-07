Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer to Manufacture Gilead's Remdesivir for Covid-19 Treatment -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

By Matt Grossman

Gilead Sciences Inc. is expanding its manufacturing network to ramp up production of Covid-19 treatment remdesivir, and says it will be able to meet global demand in real time starting in October.

The company has struck a multiyear deal to have Pfizer Inc. manufacture the antiviral medication developed by Gilead.

The drug, which has been in short supply, has been approved for limited use as a treatment for Covid-19. Pfizer plans to produce remdesivir at its Kansas facility.

The drug, first developed as a potential treatment for hepatitis C, interferes with the virus's ability to replicate in a patient's cells. Federal and state agencies have decided how to apportion the treatment among hospitals as demand exceeded its availability during the pandemic.

Gilead's manufacturing network for remdesivir now includes more than 40 companies in North America, Europe and Asia, the company said Thursday. Supply has grown more than 50-fold since January, when the new coronavirus first led to an outbreak of Covid-19 in China.

Gilead plans to produce two million additional remdesivir treatment courses by the end of the year, the company said.

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc., which is developing a vaccine for the new coronavirus, also reached deals this week to ramp up production. Novavax will license the vaccine technology to Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., which anticipates the capacity to make more than 250 million doses of the vaccine a year with funding from the Japanese government, the companies said. Takeda will be responsible for regulatory approvals in Japan and Novavax will receive payments based on milestones and a portion of proceeds from the vaccine, the companies said.

Novavax has also licensed its vaccine candidate to Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., giving the company the rights to produce the Novavax vaccine for India and for low- and middle-income countries. That deal could support the production of 1 billion doses of the vaccine, Novavax said.

A Phase 1 trial of Novavax's vaccine showed its potential to create a robust immune response, the company said Tuesday.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 0.39% 69.06 Delayed Quote.5.89%
NOVAVAX, INC. 1.22% 169.8115 Delayed Quote.4,108.54%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.20% 4382 End-of-day quote.3.74%
PFIZER, INC. 0.47% 38.46 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED -1.30% 3807 End-of-day quote.-12.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
01:33pPfizer to Manufacture Gilead's Remdesivir for Covid-19 Treatment -- Update
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:05pEUROPE : European stocks end week with gains on telecoms, tech boost
RE
11:18aPfizer to Manufacture Gilead's Remdesivir for Covid-19 Treatment
DJ
09:51aPfizer to make Gilead's COVID-19 treatment remdesivir
RE
09:50aPfizer to make Gilead's COVID-19 treatment remdesivir
RE
09:02aPfizer, Gilead in Agreement to Manufacture Remdesivir for Covid-19
DJ
06:34aHikma making Gilead's COVID-19 drug remdesivir to increase supply
RE
04:59aHIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : shares jump after improved sales outlook, COVID-19 drug ..
RE
03:00aHIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : shares jump after improved sales outlook, COVID-19 drug ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 071 M - -
Net income 2020 2 800 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,9x
Yield 2020 3,93%
Capitalization 86 313 M 86 313 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,59x
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 80,16 $
Last Close Price 68,81 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.89%86 313
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.84%71 196
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS65.44%65 370
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.70.06%38 945
GENMAB A/S53.22%23 587
BEIGENE, LTD.35.17%20 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group