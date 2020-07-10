Log in
Wall St gains as Gilead data offsets virus fears; Dow leads gains

07/10/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Carnival rises on plan to resume trips in phases

* Netflix rises after Goldman Sachs PT raise

* Dow rises 1.2%, S&P 500 up 0.8%, Nasdaq up 0.2% (Updates to late afternoon)

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as a positive update from Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 countered nerves over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States that threatens to further impact companies.

Gilead's remdesivir significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of death in COVID-19 patients, additional data from a late-stage study showed. The drugmaker's shares rose 2.3% as it said the finding required confirmation in clinical trials.

The United States registered the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 infections globally for the second day in a row on Thursday, forcing Americans to take new precautions. Several states have already backpedaled on reopening plans.

In a reversal of the recent trend, the Dow and S&P 500 were sharply outperforming the Nasdaq, which on Thursday registered its fifth record closing high in six days.

"We're seeing I think some rotation from winners into the laggards here today. And we've seen that gap widen quite a bit between the leaders and laggards over the last week, so I think it makes sense there's a little profit-taking in that trade especially heading into earnings season," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle.

Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs rose ahead of their financial results next week, which would mark the onset of the second-quarter earnings season.

Overall profits for S&P 500 companies are expected to have fallen the most in the second quarter since the financial crisis, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

A slate of economic data, including a record monthly payrolls addition, has pointed to a revival in business activity in June, fueling the U.S. stock market's stimulus-driven rally.

The S&P 500 has risen more than 40% from its March lows and stands about 8% below its record high hit in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 312.93 points, or 1.22%, to 26,019.02, the S&P 500 gained 24.59 points, or 0.78%, to 3,176.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.62 points, or 0.24%, to 10,573.37.

Carnival Corp jumped 10.2% after the cruise line operator said it was planning to resume operations in a phased manner and would operate with a smaller fleet on its return.

Netflix Inc rose 7.6% after Goldman Sachs hiked its price target on the video streaming service's shares.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.30-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 80 new highs and 17 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.15% 25987.11 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 2.35% 76.4234 Delayed Quote.14.97%
NASDAQ 100 0.48% 10801.174694 Delayed Quote.23.15%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 10583.109936 Delayed Quote.17.56%
NETFLIX, INC. 7.15% 544 Delayed Quote.56.92%
S&P 500 0.80% 3175.47 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 940 M - -
Net income 2020 4 183 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 93 714 M 93 714 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 80,56 $
Last Close Price 74,71 $
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.97%93 714
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.92%76 590
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS70.62%65 058
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.53.97%33 408
GENMAB A/S57.54%23 143
BEIGENE, LTD.20.54%15 602
