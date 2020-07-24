Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Giordano International Limited    709   BMG6901M1010

GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(709)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giordano International : PROFIT WARNING SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 05:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 709)

PROFIT WARNING

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Giordano International Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") makes this announcement pursuant to rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the business update and profit warning announcement of the Company dated April 20, 2020.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company would like to further inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of the latest unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and the information currently available to the Board, as compared to the profit attributable to shareholders of HK$161 million for the corresponding period in 2019, the Group exp ects to record a net loss attributable to shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of between HK$170 million to HK$180 million. The expected loss for the current period includes an exceptional impairment provision of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment of approximately HK$70 million (2019: Nil). The expected loss reflects the severe adverse impact of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and ancillary quarantine, lockdowns and social distancing and protective measures put in place globally.

The provision for impairment of right-of-use assets and property, plant, and equipment assets that applies to the retail store assets arises due to losses suffered by the Group's physical retail stores, especially in Hong Kong. Such provision for impairment is a non-cash item and has no impact on the Group's cash flow, operations, or liquidity position. The Group's liquidity position at June 30, 2020 remains very healthy with cash and bank balances, net of bank loans, being approximately HK$990 million on June 30, 2020 (2019: HK$1,026 million). The Group's overall financial situation and working capital therefore remains robust.

The Company is in the process of finalizing the interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The information contained in this announcement is a preliminary assessment based on the information currently available to it, including the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2020, which have not been confirmed or reviewed by the Company's auditor or the audit committee of the Board. The interim results announcement of the Company will be released in August 2020.

1

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

LAU Kwok Kuen, Peter

Chairman and Chief Executive

Hong Kong, July 24, 2020

At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors; namely, Dr LAU Kwok Kuen, Peter (Chairman and Chief Executive), Dr CHAN Ka Wai and Mr Mark Alan LOYND; two non-executive directors; namely, Dr CHENG Chi Kong and Mr CHAN Sai Cheong; and four independent non-executive directors; namely, Dr Barry John BUTTIFANT, Mr KWONG Ki Chi, Professor WONG Yuk (alias, HUANG Xu) and Dr Alison Elizabeth LLOYD.

2

Disclaimer

Giordano International Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 09:55:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIM
05:56aGIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Profit warning supplemental announcement
PU
05/29GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/12GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Forfeiture of unclaimed dividend
PU
03/09GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of results for the year ended december 31,..
PU
02/10GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Suspension of business of certain stores in mainland ch..
PU
2019GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Continuing connected transactions - renewal of master l..
PU
2019GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Unaudited operations update for the three months ended ..
PU
2019GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Acquisition of the remaining 51% legal interest and 20%..
PU
2019GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Asia's premier fashion event CENTRESTAGE opens in HK
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 379 M 436 M 436 M
Net income 2020 -66,7 M -8,60 M -8,60 M
Net cash 2020 562 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 767 M 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 7 900
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Giordano International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,23 HKD
Last Close Price 1,12 HKD
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Kuen Lau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Wai Chan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Barry John Buttifant Independent Non-Executive Director
Ki Chi Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sai Cheong Chan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-52.34%228
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-26.87%83 006
KERING SA-14.00%72 910
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-9.46%56 160
ROSS STORES, INC.-24.63%31 229
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-28.50%25 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group