Giordano International : UNAUDITED OPERATIONS UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 709)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONS UPDATE FOR

THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Giordano International Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited operations update of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS UPDATE

Table 1: Overview of Group sales

Three months ended Sep 30 Nine months ended Sep 30 (In HK$ million) 2019 2018 2019 2018 The rest of Asia Pacific 349 355 1,156 1,193 Mainland China 208 251 737 932 Hong Kong and Macau 169 226 590 703 The Middle East 153 134 497 469 Taiwan 129 142 430 498 Wholesale sales to overseas franchisees 67 68 207 241 Group sales1 1,075 1,176 3,617 4,036 Global brand sales2 1,319 1,434 4,472 4,842 Group comparable store sales ("CSS") growth3 (10.3%) (2.8%) (9.1%) 2.9% Inventories at period end 492 525

Table 2: Group sales by channel