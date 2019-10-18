Giordano International : UNAUDITED OPERATIONS UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
10/18/2019 | 12:29am EDT
GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 709)
UNAUDITED OPERATIONS UPDATE FOR
THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of Giordano International Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited operations update of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS UPDATE
Table 1: Overview of Group sales
Three months ended Sep 30
Nine months ended Sep 30
(In HK$ million)
2019
2018
2019
2018
The rest of Asia Pacific
349
355
1,156
1,193
Mainland China
208
251
737
932
Hong Kong and Macau
169
226
590
703
The Middle East
153
134
497
469
Taiwan
129
142
430
498
Wholesale sales to overseas franchisees
67
68
207
241
Group sales1
1,075
1,176
3,617
4,036
Global brand sales2
1,319
1,434
4,472
4,842
Group comparable store sales ("CSS") growth3
(10.3%)
(2.8%)
(9.1%)
2.9%
Inventories at period end
492
525
Table 2: Group sales by channel
Three months ended Sep 30
Nine months ended Sep 30
(In HK$ million)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Physical stores
881
959
2,983
3,267
E‐business
44
50
176
213
Retail sales
925
1,009
3,159
3,480
Wholesale sales to franchisees
150
167
458
556
Group sales
1,075
1,176
3,617
4,036
During the quarter, Group sales decreased by 8.6%, or 7.1% if translated at constant exchange rate, while group CSS was down by 10.3%. Our Middle East markets registered strong growth while Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau recorded notably poor sales.
Table 3: Store portfolio
Store numbers
at Sep 30
2019
2018
Retail and Distribution
Mainland China
Franchised stores
631
627
Directly-operated stores
276
305
Hong Kong and Macau
75
75
Taiwan
197
199
The rest of Asia Pacific
602
595
The Middle East
Franchised stores
31
39
Directly-operated stores
145
145
Overseas franchisees
423
422
Total
2,380
2,407
Table 4: System inventories
At
Sep 30
Dec 31
Sep 30
(In HK$ million)
2019
2018
2018
Inventories held by the Group
492
552
525
Inventories held by 48.5% South Korea joint venture
217
200
197
Inventories held by franchisees in Mainland China
91
94
90
Finished goods at suppliers (not yet shipped)
31
27
31
Total system inventories
831
873
843
By Order of the Board
LAU Kwok Kuen, Peter
Chairman and Chief Executive
Hong Kong, October 18, 2019
Group sales refer to consolidated sales and include retail sales from directly-operated stores and wholesale sales to all overseas/non-consolidated franchisees.
Global brand sales are at 2019 exchange rates, and are greater than Group sales to include the total of Giordano retail sales, in directly-operated stores, franchised stores and stores operated by a joint venture.
Group CSS are total Giordano brand sales of consolidated subsidiaries, at constant exchange rates, from existing directly-operated stores and franchised stores that have been fully operating in the same prior period.
