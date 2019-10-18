Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Giordano International Limited    0709   BMG6901M1010

GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(0709)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Giordano International : UNAUDITED OPERATIONS UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 12:29am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 709)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONS UPDATE FOR

THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Giordano International Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited operations update of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Shareholders and potential shareholders of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS UPDATE

Table 1: Overview of Group sales

Three months ended Sep 30

Nine months ended Sep 30

(In HK$ million)

2019

2018

2019

2018

The rest of Asia Pacific

349

355

1,156

1,193

Mainland China

208

251

737

932

Hong Kong and Macau

169

226

590

703

The Middle East

153

134

497

469

Taiwan

129

142

430

498

Wholesale sales to overseas franchisees

67

68

207

241

Group sales1

1,075

1,176

3,617

4,036

Global brand sales2

1,319

1,434

4,472

4,842

Group comparable store sales ("CSS") growth3

(10.3%)

(2.8%)

(9.1%)

2.9%

Inventories at period end

492

525

Table 2: Group sales by channel

Three months ended Sep 30

Nine months ended Sep 30

(In HK$ million)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Physical stores

881

959

2,983

3,267

E‐business

44

50

176

213

Retail sales

925

1,009

3,159

3,480

Wholesale sales to franchisees

150

167

458

556

Group sales

1,075

1,176

3,617

4,036

1

During the quarter, Group sales decreased by 8.6%, or 7.1% if translated at constant exchange rate, while group CSS was down by 10.3%. Our Middle East markets registered strong growth while Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau recorded notably poor sales.

Table 3: Store portfolio

Store numbers

at Sep 30

2019

2018

Retail and Distribution

Mainland China

Franchised stores

631

627

Directly-operated stores

276

305

Hong Kong and Macau

75

75

Taiwan

197

199

The rest of Asia Pacific

602

595

The Middle East

Franchised stores

31

39

Directly-operated stores

145

145

Overseas franchisees

423

422

Total

2,380

2,407

Table 4: System inventories

At

Sep 30

Dec 31

Sep 30

(In HK$ million)

2019

2018

2018

Inventories held by the Group

492

552

525

Inventories held by 48.5% South Korea joint venture

217

200

197

Inventories held by franchisees in Mainland China

91

94

90

Finished goods at suppliers (not yet shipped)

31

27

31

Total system inventories

831

873

843

By Order of the Board

LAU Kwok Kuen, Peter

Chairman and Chief Executive

Hong Kong, October 18, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors; namely, Dr. LAU Kwok Kuen, Peter (Chairman and Chief Executive), Dr. CHAN Ka Wai and Mr. Mark Alan LOYND; two non-executive directors; namely, Dr. CHENG Chi Kong and Mr. CHAN Sai Cheong; and four independent non-executive directors; namely, Dr. Barry John BUTTIFANT, Mr. KWONG Ki Chi, Professor WONG Yuk (alias, HUANG Xu) and Dr. Alison Elizabeth LLOYD.

1

2

3

Group sales refer to consolidated sales and include retail sales from directly-operated stores and wholesale sales to all overseas/non-consolidated franchisees.

Global brand sales are at 2019 exchange rates, and are greater than Group sales to include the total of Giordano retail sales, in directly-operated stores, franchised stores and stores operated by a joint venture.

Group CSS are total Giordano brand sales of consolidated subsidiaries, at constant exchange rates, from existing directly-operated stores and franchised stores that have been fully operating in the same prior period.

2

Disclaimer

Giordano International Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 04:28:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIM
12:29aGIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Unaudited operations update for the three months ended ..
PU
09/06GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/04GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Acquisition of the remaining 51% legal interest and 20%..
PU
09/04GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Asia's premier fashion event CENTRESTAGE opens in HK
AQ
08/08More Hong Kong companies say business impacted by mass protests
RE
07/23GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Nearly 1 million visitors attend Hong Kong Book Fair
AQ
07/17GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : 30th Hong Kong Book Fair opens with 680+ exhibitors
AQ
07/17PFIZER : Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo opens today
AQ
06/26GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Technology drives new era of fashion e-commerce
AQ
05/31GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 5 043 M
EBIT 2019 446 M
Net income 2019 305 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 11,3%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,73x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 3 662 M
Chart GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Giordano International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,50  HKD
Last Close Price 2,32  HKD
Spread / Highest target 85,3%
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Kuen Lau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Wai Chan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Barry John Buttifant Independent Non-Executive Director
Ki Chi Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sai Cheong Chan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-36.78%457
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.27.70%99 063
KERING16.05%66 672
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.26.17%63 828
ROSS STORES35.85%40 606
HENNES & MAURITZ63.86%34 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group