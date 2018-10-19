Log in
GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (0709)
Giordano International : Unaudited Operations Update For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

10/19/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 709)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONS UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Giordano International Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited operations update of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended September 30, 2018. This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Shareholders and potential shareholders of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS UPDATE

Table 1: Overview of Group Sales

Three months ended Sep 30

Nine months ended Sep 30

(In HK$ million)

2017

The rest of Asia Pacific

1,060

Mainland China

886

Hong Kong and Macau

697

Taiwan

450

The Middle East

505

Wholesale sales to overseas franchisees

260

Group sales1

3,858

Global brand sales2

4,978

Group comparable store sales ("CSS") growth3

3.9%

Inventories at period end

527

Table 2: Group sales by channel

Three months ended Sep 30

Nine months ended Sep 30

(In HK$ million)

2017

Physical stores

3,121

E-business

180

Retail sales

3,301

Wholesale sales to franchisees

557

Group sales

3,858

2018

2017

2018

355

251

226

142

134

68

355

281

224

146

153

81

1,193

932

703

498

469

241

1,176

1,240

4,036

1,481

1,519

5,012

(2.8%)

2.3%

2.9%

525

2018

2017

2018

959 50

1,000 47

3,267 213

1,009 167

1,047 193

3,480 556

1,176

1,240

4,036

During the quarter, group sales decreased by 5.2%, or 6.9% if translated at constant exchange rates. Group CSS was down by 2.8%. We saw a sharp decline in sales as a result of dampened consumer confidence since June throughout the Asia Pacific region. Core Giordano lines constituted 84.6% of total brand sales. Our premium womenswear brand, Giordano Ladies, posted a CSS growth of 3.3%.

Table 3: Store portfolio

Retail and Distribution

Mainland China

Franchised stores

Directly operated stores ("DOS")

The rest of Asia Pacific

Taiwan

The Middle East

Franchised stores

DOS

Hong Kong and Macau Overseas franchisees

Total

Table 4: System inventories

(In HK$ million)

Inventories held by the Group

Inventories held by 48.5% South Korea joint venture Inventories held by franchises in Mainland China Finished goods at suppliers (net yet shipped)

Total system inventories

By Order of the Board

LAU Kwok Kuen, Peter Chairman and Chief Executive

Hong Kong, October 19, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors; namely, Dr. LAU Kwok Kuen, Peter (Chairman and Chief Executive), Dr. CHAN Ka Wai and Mr. Mark Alan LOYND; two non-executive directors; namely, Dr. CHENG Chi Kong and Mr. CHAN Sai Cheong; and three independent non-executive directors; namely, Dr. Barry John BUTTIFANT, Mr. KWONG Ki Chi and Professor WONG Yuk (alias, HUANG Xu).

  • 1 Group sales refer to consolidated sales and include retail sales from DOS and wholesale sales to all overseas/ non-consolidated franchisees.

  • 2 Global brand sales are at 2018 exchange rates, and are greater than Group sales to include the total of Giordano retail sales, in DOS, franchised stores and stores operated by a joint venture.

  • 3 Group CSS are total Giordano brand sales of consolidated subsidiaries, at constant exchange rates, from existing DOS and franchised stores that have been fully operating in the same prior period.

Disclaimer

Giordano International Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 04:22:09 UTC
