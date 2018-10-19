Giordano International : Unaudited Operations Update For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 709)
UNAUDITED OPERATIONS UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
The board of directors (the "Board") of Giordano International Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited operations update of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended September 30, 2018. This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS UPDATE
Table 1: Overview of Group Sales
|
Three months ended Sep 30
|
Nine months ended Sep 30
|
(In HK$ million)
|
2017
|
The rest of Asia Pacific
|
1,060
|
Mainland China
|
886
|
Hong Kong and Macau
|
697
|
Taiwan
|
450
|
The Middle East
|
505
|
Wholesale sales to overseas franchisees
|
260
|
Group sales1
|
3,858
|
Global brand sales2
|
4,978
|
Group comparable store sales ("CSS") growth3
|
3.9%
|
Inventories at period end
|
527
|
Table 2: Group sales by channel
|
Three months ended Sep 30
|
Nine months ended Sep 30
|
(In HK$ million)
|
2017
|
Physical stores
|
3,121
|
E-business
|
180
|
Retail sales
|
3,301
|
Wholesale sales to franchisees
|
557
|
Group sales
|
3,858
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
355
251
226
142
134
68
|
355
281
224
146
153
81
|
1,193
932
703
498
469
241
|
1,176
|
1,240
|
4,036
|
1,481
|
1,519
|
5,012
|
(2.8%)
|
2.3%
|
2.9%
|
525
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
959 50
|
1,000 47
|
3,267 213
|
1,009 167
|
1,047 193
|
3,480 556
|
1,176
|
1,240
|
4,036
During the quarter, group sales decreased by 5.2%, or 6.9% if translated at constant exchange rates. Group CSS was down by 2.8%. We saw a sharp decline in sales as a result of dampened consumer confidence since June throughout the Asia Pacific region. Core Giordano lines constituted 84.6% of total brand sales. Our premium womenswear brand, Giordano Ladies, posted a CSS growth of 3.3%.
Table 3: Store portfolio
Retail and Distribution
Mainland China
Franchised stores
Directly operated stores ("DOS")
The rest of Asia Pacific
Taiwan
The Middle East
Franchised stores
DOS
Hong Kong and Macau Overseas franchisees
Total
Table 4: System inventories
(In HK$ million)
Inventories held by the Group
Inventories held by 48.5% South Korea joint venture Inventories held by franchises in Mainland China Finished goods at suppliers (net yet shipped)
Total system inventories
By Order of the Board
LAU Kwok Kuen, Peter Chairman and Chief Executive
Hong Kong, October 19, 2018
-
1 Group sales refer to consolidated sales and include retail sales from DOS and wholesale sales to all overseas/ non-consolidated franchisees.
-
2 Global brand sales are at 2018 exchange rates, and are greater than Group sales to include the total of Giordano retail sales, in DOS, franchised stores and stores operated by a joint venture.
-
3 Group CSS are total Giordano brand sales of consolidated subsidiaries, at constant exchange rates, from existing DOS and franchised stores that have been fully operating in the same prior period.