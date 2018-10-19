Giordano International : Unaudited Operations Update For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 709)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONS UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Giordano International Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited operations update of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended September 30, 2018. This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS UPDATE

Table 1: Overview of Group Sales

Three months ended Sep 30 Nine months ended Sep 30 (In HK$ million) 2017 The rest of Asia Pacific 1,060 Mainland China 886 Hong Kong and Macau 697 Taiwan 450 The Middle East 505 Wholesale sales to overseas franchisees 260 Group sales1 3,858 Global brand sales2 4,978 Group comparable store sales ("CSS") growth3 3.9% Inventories at period end 527 Table 2: Group sales by channel Three months ended Sep 30 Nine months ended Sep 30 (In HK$ million) 2017 Physical stores 3,121 E-business 180 Retail sales 3,301 Wholesale sales to franchisees 557 Group sales 3,858

2018 2017 2018 355 251 226 142 134 68 355 281 224 146 153 81 1,193 932 703 498 469 241 1,176 1,240 4,036 1,481 1,519 5,012 (2.8%) 2.3% 2.9% 525

2018 2017 2018 959 50 1,000 47 3,267 213 1,009 167 1,047 193 3,480 556 1,176 1,240 4,036

During the quarter, group sales decreased by 5.2%, or 6.9% if translated at constant exchange rates. Group CSS was down by 2.8%. We saw a sharp decline in sales as a result of dampened consumer confidence since June throughout the Asia Pacific region. Core Giordano lines constituted 84.6% of total brand sales. Our premium womenswear brand, Giordano Ladies, posted a CSS growth of 3.3%.

Table 3: Store portfolio

Retail and Distribution

Mainland China

Franchised stores

Directly operated stores ("DOS")

The rest of Asia Pacific

Taiwan

The Middle East

Franchised stores

DOS

Hong Kong and Macau Overseas franchisees

Total

Table 4: System inventories

(In HK$ million)

Inventories held by the Group

Inventories held by 48.5% South Korea joint venture Inventories held by franchises in Mainland China Finished goods at suppliers (net yet shipped)

Total system inventories

By Order of the Board

LAU Kwok Kuen, Peter Chairman and Chief Executive

Hong Kong, October 19, 2018

