Giorgio Fedon & Figli

GIORGIO FEDON & FIGLI

(FED)
News 
News

Giorgio Fedon & Figli : Focus on a coordinated image to better communicate the identity of your…

04/02/2019 | 04:37am EDT

News, advice, support, all through a dedicated agent: this is the service offered to opticians by Fedon. In fact, the Fedon agent is a real consultant, by your side to help you enhance the image of your optical shop and choose the most suitable accessories, in line with your logo and your company colors; thanks to the four-color process it is possible to print any image and personalized graphics on microfiber and eyeglass cases.

Furthermore, Fedon offers shoppers customizable on all sides (even inside!) with your logo or with an image of your choice. Shoppers are functional for sales and an excellent tool to evaluate the moment of purchase.

Disclaimer

Giorgio Fedon & Figli S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 08:36:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Marchi Director General
Callisto Fedon Chairman
Caterina de Bernardo Chief Financial Officer
Piergiorgio Fedon Director
Italo Fedon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIORGIO FEDON & FIGLI0.30%0
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE29.07%185 766
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL23.23%69 653
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT15.14%38 027
VF CORPORATION22.41%34 382
HENNES & MAURITZ23.00%24 350
