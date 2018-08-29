Givaudan : Fragrances announces strategic partnership with Synthite

Givaudan is excited to announce the formation of a strategic partnership with Synthite for the development of exclusive innovative natural ingredients for its Fragrance business. The two companies will jointly work on research and development of exceptional qualities of floral and spicy natural ingredients such as jasmine, tuberose, ginger, and cardamom. These unique natural ingredients will enrich Givaudan's palette of ingredients for perfumers to create the winning fragrances of tomorrow.

This new partnership is fully in line with Givaudan's 2020 strategic goals to expand its offering to consumers' brands through innovative naturals. Maurizio Volpi, President of Givaudan's Fragrance Division said:

Established in 1972, Synthite is a global player in the supply of exceptional quality botanical extract ingredients for fragrances but also flavours. 'We are very excited about this partnership,' said Aju Jacob, Director at Synthite. 'Givaudan is a global renowned company with a long history of innovation. Our combined expertise will result in producing exceptional ingredients by leveraging the latest crafting techniques using our local crops while contributing to Givaudan's olfactive vision for naturals in perfumery.'

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances. In close collaboration with food, beverage, consumer product and fragrance partners, Givaudan develops tastes and scents that delight consumers the world over. With a passion to understand consumers' preferences and a relentless drive to innovate, Givaudan is at the forefront of creating flavours and fragrances that 'engage your senses'. The Company achieved sales of CHF 5.1 billion in 2017. Headquartered in Switzerland with local presence in over 100 locations, the Company has more than 11,100 employees worldwide. Givaudan invites you to discover more at www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Fragrances

Givaudan is passionate about perfumery and is dedicated to combining creativity and innovation to design beautiful fragrances. With the industry's largest perfumery team, Givaudan contributes to making life delightful and memorable through unique scent experiences for customers around the world. Currently present in all major markets, Givaudan strives to deliver fragrances for personal, home and laundry care, as well as prestige perfumes. Our customers benefit from Givaudan's expertise in three business areas: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance and Cosmetics Ingredients. We invite you to 'engage your senses' and learn more about Fragrances at www.givaudan.com/fragrances.

About Synthite

Since its inception in 1972, Synthite continues to be a global leader in the extraction of spices and plant derived ingredients. Synthite today offers an array of elegant natural ingredients for perfumery derived from flowers, spices, herbs, fruits and woods, powered by its years of expertise combined with advanced technological capabilities. Synthite achieved sales of 15 billion Indian Rupees (USD 220 million) in the fiscal year 2017-18. Headquartered in the heartland of spices, Cochin (Kerala) India, Synthite has more than 1,600 employees in 7 sites in India and also in China, USA, Brazil and Sri Lanka. Discerning a growing demand for natural ingredients in the perfumery industry, Synthite established its Perfumery Ingredient Division to focus on developing quality and innovative ingredients destined for the perfumery and aromatherapy customers worldwide. www.synthite.com/synthite/our-business/fragrance-ingredients

