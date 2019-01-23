Log in
Givaudan : Fragrances launches its FiveCarbon Path™

01/23/2019 | 04:54am EST

As part of our Sustainability approach 'A Sense of Tomorrow', Givaudan Fragrances is proud to launch FiveCarbon Path™, a new vision that will drive Givaudan's fragrance molecule developments while delivering on our environmental commitments. The vision formalises the use of the latest and emerging scientific disciplines to meet the future demands of our industry and consumers' expectations around the world.

The vital role that carbon atoms play in our industry is at the centre of our FiveCarbon Path™ vision. Every perfume we create is a complex mixture of ingredients, including naturals, which are all based on carbon elements, often as the core backbone. We are in particular recognising our responsibility to ensure the sustainability of synthesised ingredients and the wider environment.

Our new vision concretely implements our approach to innovating responsibly, which considers the potential impact of our processes and products on the environment, by designing ingredients following our unique FiveCarbon Path™. It focuses on:

  1. increasing the use of renewable Carbon
  2. increasing Carbon efficiency in synthesis
  3. maximising biodegradable Carbon
  4. increasing the 'odour per Carbon ratio' with high impact material
  5. using upcycled Carbon from side streams

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances. In close collaboration with food, beverage, consumer product and fragrance partners, Givaudan develops tastes and scents that delight consumers the world over. With a passion to understand consumers' preferences and a relentless drive to innovate, Givaudan is at the forefront of creating flavours and fragrances that 'engage your senses'. The Company reported sales of CHF 5.1 billion in 2017. Headquartered in Switzerland with local presence in over 100 locations, the Company has more than 11,100 employees worldwide. Givaudan invites you to discover more at www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Fragrances

Givaudan is passionate about perfumery and is dedicated to combining creativity and innovation to design beautiful fragrances. With the industry's largest perfumery team, Givaudan contributes to making life delightful and memorable through unique scent experiences for customers around the world. Currently present in all major markets, Givaudan strives to deliver fragrances for personal, home and laundry care, as well as prestige perfumes. Our customers benefit from Givaudan's expertise in three business areas: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance and Cosmetics Ingredients. We invite you to 'engage your senses' and learn more about Fragrances at www.givaudan.com/fragrances.

For further information please contact

Peter Wullschleger, Givaudan Media and Investor Relations
T +41 22 780 9093
E peter_b.wullschleger@givaudan.com

Marie Laure André, Fragrance Communications
T +33 1 3998 4477
Emarie-laure.andre@givaudan.com

Disclaimer

Givaudan SA published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 09:53:09 UTC
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD3.59%33 255
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES3.17%32 918
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 618
