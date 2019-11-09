Log in
GIVAUDAN

Givaudan : buys U.S. flavour and fragrance maker Ungerer

11/09/2019
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Givaudan, the world's biggest fragrance and flavours maker is seen in Kemptthal

Swiss flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan said it was buying U.S. Ungerer & Company for an undisclosed sum as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Givaudan said Ungerer, which employs 650 people, would have added roughly $250 million in extra sales on the basis of last year's results. Givaudan posted sales of 5.53 billion Swiss francs ($5.55 billion) in 2018.

The Geneva-based company did not disclose the terms of the deal, which it said it would fund through issuing new debt. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2020.

Ungerer, based in New Jersey, was founded more than 125 years ago and has a presence in more than 60 countries. It has eight factories and six R&D centres, Givaudan said.

The deal is Givaudan's sixth acquisition this year as it targets average sales growth of 4-5%.

"The acquisition of Ungerer fits very well with our long-term strategy for our core business in flavours and fragrances," Givaudan CEO Gilles Andrier said in a statement.

"They have an excellent reputation in the market, thanks to the quality of their speciality ingredients as well as their strong position in the fast-growing local and regional customer segment."

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Helen Popper)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRAGRANCE GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.13 End-of-day quote.1.56%
GIVAUDAN -0.28% 2864 Delayed Quote.25.83%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 6 213 M
EBIT 2019 971 M
Net income 2019 749 M
Debt 2019 3 109 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 36,2x
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,74x
EV / Sales2020 4,47x
Capitalization 26 336 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gilles Andrier Chief Executive Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Tom Hallam Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Rufer Non-Executive Director
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIVAUDAN25.83%26 525
ECOLAB INC.29.21%55 620
SIKA AG39.09%22 617
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG34.48%14 782
SYMRISE32.93%12 868
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION17.92%8 848
