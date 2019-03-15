Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Givaudan    GIVN   CH0010645932

GIVAUDAN

(GIVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Givaudan : demonstrates its commitment to citrus biodiversity with new donation to University of California, Riverside

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 03:59am EDT

Givaudan and the University of California Riverside strengthen collaboration to further protect one of the world'smost extensive citrus diversity collections for future research, characterisationand citrus flavourinspiration.

Givaudan, the world's leading flavour and fragrance company, and the University of California, Riverside (UCR) announced today the next phase in their long-term relationship, with a new donation from Givaudan to support UCR's Citrus Variety Collection.

The collection, which includes over 1,000 types of citrus, and occupies 22.3 acres on the UCR campus, as well as two smaller remote sites, will be known as the Givaudan Citrus Variety Collection at the University of California, Riverside.

Aimed to help protect one of world's most extensive and diverse assortments of citrus from the impending threat of Citrus Greening Disease, also known as Huanglongbing (HLB), the donation will pay for a 2.8-acre (1 hectare) protective screened structure for new trees and back-up trees of the UCR Citrus Variety Collection, established more than 100 years ago.

'As global leaders in citrus, protecting citrus biodiversity and creating a sustainable future is a primary focus for Givaudan,' said Louie D'Amico, president of Givaudan's Flavour Division. 'Our long and ongoing partnership with UCR is one of the ways that Givaudan champions biodiversity within the overall context of our sustainability approach, 'A Sense of Tomorrow'. We are pleased to make this gift and to continue the strong collaboration we have with this outstanding university.'

Citrus Variety Collection curator Tracy Kahn said the recent discovery of HLB in Riverside, 2.25 miles from UCR's Citrus Variety Collection 'crystalized the need for further protection.'

'Working with partners like Givaudan enables us to protect our collection while working on solutions which can help commercial citrus growers,' Kahn said. 'This announcement further cements our long-term collaboration with Givaudan, focusing attention on the preservation of the citrus variety collection. This latest gift will help ensure that the collection is well protected.'

About Citrus Greening Disease (HLB)

Citrus Greening Disease is caused by a bacterium that is transmitted by the Asian Citrus Psyllid. The bacterium affects the way in which nutrients are transferred from root to tree, and once infected, the tree yield will be lower, fruit appearance and flavour are affected, with the disease ultimately killing the tree.

Prevalent in Florida, Brazil, and Mexico, the disease is a global issue and has been detected in nearly all major citrus growing regions.

About the collaboration

Starting in 2006, Givaudan's collaboration with UCR has led to the discovery of new citrus ingredients and tastes that have never been applied in flavour creation.

In 2011, a Givaudan gift created the Givaudan Citrus Variety Collection Endowed Chair to support and maintain UCR's Citrus Variety Collection. In addition to building the screenhouse, the latest donation will add to the endowment, assuring support of the collection in perpetuity.

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances. In close collaboration with food, beverage, consumer product and fragrance partners, Givaudan develops tastes and scents that delight consumers the world over. With a passion to understand consumers' preferences and a relentless drive to innovate, Givaudan is at the forefront of creating flavours and fragrances that 'engage your senses'. The Company achieved sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018. Headquartered in Switzerland with local presence in over 145 locations, the Company has almost 13,600 employees worldwide. Givaudan invites you to discover more at www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Flavours

Givaudan's comprehensive knowledge of local flavours, extensive global footprint and strategic insights enable close partnerships with customers wherever they may be. With a customised approach to product creation, the Flavour Division is a powerhouse of knowledge, innovation and creativity equipped to surprise customers and consumers with fresh, unique ideas and solutions. Givaudan creates lasting flavour and taste experiences that touch emotions across key segments including beverages, sweet goods, savoury and snacks; regardless of product category Givaudan's passion is to make food and beverage products taste delicious. We invite you to 'engage your senses' and learn more about Flavours at www.givaudan.com/flavours.

About UCR

The University of California, Riverside (www.ucr.edu) is a doctoral research university, a living laboratory for groundbreaking exploration of issues critical to Inland Southern California, the state and communities around the world. Reflecting California's diverse culture, UCR's enrollment is now nearly 23,000 students. The campus opened a medical school in 2013 and has reached the heart of the Coachella Valley by way of the UCR Palm Desert Center. The campus has an annual statewide economic impact of more than $1 billion.

For further information, please contact

Peter Wullschleger, Givaudan Media and Investor Relations
T +41 22 780 9093
E peter_b.wullschleger@givaudan.com

Ingrid Janson, Givaudan Flavour Communications
T +1 786 602 4337
E ingrid.janson@givaudan.com

Disclaimer

Givaudan SA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 07:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIVAUDAN
03:59aGIVAUDAN : demonstrates its commitment to citrus biodiversity with new donation ..
PU
03/04GIVAUDAN : unveils Sensityl™, a sustainable concentrate of marine biotechn..
PU
02/14GIVAUDAN : opens first fragrance encapsulation centre in Singapore for the Asia ..
PU
02/07GIVAUDAN : opens new state-of-the-art Flavours manufacturing facility in Pune, I..
PU
02/06GIVAUDAN : recognised as world leader for supplier engagement on climate change
PU
02/05GIVAUDAN : founds ‘Future Food Initiative' to advance sustainable food and..
PU
01/25EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Log Fourth Straight Weekly Gain
DJ
01/25GIVAUDAN : posts surprise profit drop as financial costs bite
RE
01/24GIVAUDAN : opens Digital Factory in Paris to accelerate digital transformation a..
PU
01/23GIVAUDAN : Fragrances launches its FiveCarbon Path™
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 6 138 M
EBIT 2019 1 041 M
Net income 2019 784 M
Debt 2019 2 737 M
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 29,86
P/E ratio 2020 27,18
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
Capitalization 23 647 M
Chart GIVAUDAN
Duration : Period :
Givaudan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIVAUDAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2 293  CHF
Spread / Average Target -10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilles Andrier Chief Executive Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Tom Hallam Chief Financial Officer
Chris Thoen Head-Global Science & Technology
Thomas Rufer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIVAUDAN12.52%23 576
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%98 400
AIR LIQUIDE3.69%54 266
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD8.37%35 563
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES5.15%32 988
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 504
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.