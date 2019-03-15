Givaudan : demonstrates its commitment to citrus biodiversity with new donation to University of California, Riverside

Givaudan and the University of California Riverside strengthen collaboration to further protect one of the world'smost extensive citrus diversity collections for future research, characterisationand citrus flavourinspiration.

Givaudan, the world's leading flavour and fragrance company, and the University of California, Riverside (UCR) announced today the next phase in their long-term relationship, with a new donation from Givaudan to support UCR's Citrus Variety Collection.

The collection, which includes over 1,000 types of citrus, and occupies 22.3 acres on the UCR campus, as well as two smaller remote sites, will be known as the Givaudan Citrus Variety Collection at the University of California, Riverside.

Aimed to help protect one of world's most extensive and diverse assortments of citrus from the impending threat of Citrus Greening Disease, also known as Huanglongbing (HLB), the donation will pay for a 2.8-acre (1 hectare) protective screened structure for new trees and back-up trees of the UCR Citrus Variety Collection, established more than 100 years ago.

'As global leaders in citrus, protecting citrus biodiversity and creating a sustainable future is a primary focus for Givaudan,' said Louie D'Amico, president of Givaudan's Flavour Division. 'Our long and ongoing partnership with UCR is one of the ways that Givaudan champions biodiversity within the overall context of our sustainability approach, 'A Sense of Tomorrow'. We are pleased to make this gift and to continue the strong collaboration we have with this outstanding university.'

Citrus Variety Collection curator Tracy Kahn said the recent discovery of HLB in Riverside, 2.25 miles from UCR's Citrus Variety Collection 'crystalized the need for further protection.'

'Working with partners like Givaudan enables us to protect our collection while working on solutions which can help commercial citrus growers,' Kahn said. 'This announcement further cements our long-term collaboration with Givaudan, focusing attention on the preservation of the citrus variety collection. This latest gift will help ensure that the collection is well protected.'

About Citrus Greening Disease (HLB)

Citrus Greening Disease is caused by a bacterium that is transmitted by the Asian Citrus Psyllid. The bacterium affects the way in which nutrients are transferred from root to tree, and once infected, the tree yield will be lower, fruit appearance and flavour are affected, with the disease ultimately killing the tree.

Prevalent in Florida, Brazil, and Mexico, the disease is a global issue and has been detected in nearly all major citrus growing regions.

About the collaboration

Starting in 2006, Givaudan's collaboration with UCR has led to the discovery of new citrus ingredients and tastes that have never been applied in flavour creation.

In 2011, a Givaudan gift created the Givaudan Citrus Variety Collection Endowed Chair to support and maintain UCR's Citrus Variety Collection. In addition to building the screenhouse, the latest donation will add to the endowment, assuring support of the collection in perpetuity.

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances. In close collaboration with food, beverage, consumer product and fragrance partners, Givaudan develops tastes and scents that delight consumers the world over. With a passion to understand consumers' preferences and a relentless drive to innovate, Givaudan is at the forefront of creating flavours and fragrances that 'engage your senses'. The Company achieved sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018. Headquartered in Switzerland with local presence in over 145 locations, the Company has almost 13,600 employees worldwide. Givaudan invites you to discover more at www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Flavours

Givaudan's comprehensive knowledge of local flavours, extensive global footprint and strategic insights enable close partnerships with customers wherever they may be. With a customised approach to product creation, the Flavour Division is a powerhouse of knowledge, innovation and creativity equipped to surprise customers and consumers with fresh, unique ideas and solutions. Givaudan creates lasting flavour and taste experiences that touch emotions across key segments including beverages, sweet goods, savoury and snacks; regardless of product category Givaudan's passion is to make food and beverage products taste delicious. We invite you to 'engage your senses' and learn more about Flavours at www.givaudan.com/flavours.

About UCR

The University of California, Riverside (www.ucr.edu) is a doctoral research university, a living laboratory for groundbreaking exploration of issues critical to Inland Southern California, the state and communities around the world. Reflecting California's diverse culture, UCR's enrollment is now nearly 23,000 students. The campus opened a medical school in 2013 and has reached the heart of the Coachella Valley by way of the UCR Palm Desert Center. The campus has an annual statewide economic impact of more than $1 billion.

