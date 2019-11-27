Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Givaudan    GIVN   CH0010645932

GIVAUDAN

(GIVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Givaudan : doubles flavour production capacity in China with expansion of Nantong manufacturing facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 02:48am EST

Givaudan, the world's leading flavour and fragrances company, today officially inaugurated a new extension to its Nantong manufacturing facility aimed to support the capacity on liquid flavour production for beverages, dairy and sweet goods. This move will double the Company's flavour production capacity in China. The CHF 30 million expansion brings the Company's total investment on the Nantong facility to CHF 80 million.

The new 16,000 square metre addition to the original site will enable Givaudan to meet the growing demand from customers in the food and beverage segments in China. About 95% of the total production capacity will support customers in China. The Nantong manufacturing facility will strengthen the Company's existing capabilities in savoury and culinary flavour blends, snack seasonings, spray dries and liquid flavours. About 150 people are currently employed on site of which a large majority have been recruited locally.

Givaudan's Chief Executive Officer, Gilles Andrier said: 'We are delighted to open the new extended space at our Nantong facility. The total investment we have made on the Nantong site supports our strategic goal of increasing Givaudan's footprint in high growth markets and capturing growth opportunities. More importantly, the larger Nantong site will now enable Givaudan to collaborate even more closely with our customers to deliver innovative and creative taste solutions to the ever evolving Chinese market.'

Givaudan's APAC Commercial Head, Flavours, Monila Kothari, underlined the growing importance of the Chinese market to Givaudan: 'China's economy has blossomed quickly over the years and is now the world's second biggest economy. As a result, we have seen a tremendous growth in the food and beverage industry coming from local players. Given this rapid transformation, we now have a manufacturing facility that can support our business development strategy in China. This expansion will enable us to be agile as we address the needs of our customers in China.'

The manufacturing facility is also making important contributions to Givaudan's Climate Action Agenda. It was certified as 'Environment-friendly Green Enterprise' by the Environment Protection Bureau of Nantong Economic & Technological Development Area (NETDA).

The opening ceremony held at the Nantong site, was attended by Givaudan's top management including Chief Executive Officer Gilles Andrier, alongside NETDA and Swiss consulate dignitaries and Givaudan's local management members.

The foundation for the world-class Nantong manufacturing facility was first laid in April 2013. The facility has since pushed out its first commercial production in April 2015. Commercial production at the extended site started in July this year.

Images

  • Georges Sanchez,
    Company Manager

  • Gilles Andrier,
    Chief Executive Officer

  • Gilles Andrier,
    Chief Executive Officer

  • Olivier Zehnder,
    Swiss Consul General in Shanghai

  • Qiang Qiang,
    Party Secretary of NETDA

  • Guests at the Nantong opening event

> Download images

Watch an impression of the facility

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances. In close collaboration with food, beverage, consumer product and fragrance partners, Givaudan develops tastes and scents that delight consumers the world over. With a passion to understand consumers' preferences and a relentless drive to innovate, Givaudan is at the forefront of creating flavours and fragrances that 'engage your senses'. The Company achieved sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018. Headquartered in Switzerland with local presence in over 145 locations, the Company has almost 13,600 employees worldwide. Givaudan invites you to discover more at www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Flavours

Givaudan's comprehensive knowledge of local flavours, extensive global footprint and strategic insights enable close partnerships with customers wherever they may be. With a customised approach to product creation, the Flavour Division is a powerhouse of knowledge, innovation and creativity equipped to surprise customers and consumers with fresh, unique ideas and solutions. Givaudan creates lasting flavour and taste experiences that touch emotions across key segments including beverages, sweet goods, savoury and snacks; regardless of product category Givaudan's passion is to make food and beverage products taste delicious. We invite you to 'engage your senses' and learn more about Flavours at www.givaudan.com/flavours.

For further information please contact

Peter Wullschleger, Givaudan Media and Investor Relations
T +41 22 780 9093
Epeter_b.wullschleger@givaudan.com

Disclaimer

Givaudan SA published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 07:47:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIVAUDAN
02:48aGIVAUDAN : doubles flavour production capacity in China with expansion of Nanton..
PU
11/26INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Natural Fragrances Market Expected to Witne..
AQ
11/26Alibaba’s amazing IPO and other companies’ news
11/26GIVAUDAN : to acquire cosmetics business of Indena
PU
11/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tencent, Alibaba, Boeing, Apple
11/09GIVAUDAN : buys U.S. flavour and fragrance maker Ungerer
RE
10/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PG&E, LVMH, LafargeHolcim, Apple
09/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : CVS Health, Nissan, Deutsche Bank, Exxon Mobil
08/08Symrise first-half margin beats expectations on solid sales growth
RE
07/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Qualcomm, Netflix, Facebook
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 6 218 M
EBIT 2019 969 M
Net income 2019 749 M
Debt 2019 3 110 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 37,2x
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,85x
EV / Sales2020 4,57x
Capitalization 27 037 M
Chart GIVAUDAN
Duration : Period :
Givaudan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIVAUDAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2 519,33  CHF
Last Close Price 2 933,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 7,40%
Spread / Average Target -14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilles Andrier Chief Executive Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Tom Hallam Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Rufer Non-Executive Director
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIVAUDAN28.87%27 090
ECOLAB INC.26.39%52 478
SIKA AG40.05%22 598
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG33.40%14 621
SYMRISE37.15%12 896
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION17.74%8 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group