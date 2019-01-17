Log in
Giyani Metals : Submits An Environmental Management Plan For Its Lobatse Manganese Prospect In Botswana﻿

0
01/17/2019 | 10:09am EST

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO - January 17, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:WDG, GR: A2DUU8) ('Giyani' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the completion of the environmental management plan (EMP) for its Lobatse manganese prospect in Botswana. This is the third EMP that the Company has completed in the past two weeks. The EMP was submitted to the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) earlier today in Gaborone.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

'This is the third and final EMP that we have completed and submitted in Botswana for this phase of our field program. As with the, recently completed, previous two EMPs this constitutes yet another important milestone that the Company has reached within the planned time frame. I am very pleased with the pace of execution of our team on the ground, including our environmental consultants, and we look forward to starting the implementation phase of these EMPs as soon as practically possible, pending the completion of the review and approval process at the DEA in Botswana'

EMP summary

The Lobatse EMP contains a baselining of the environmental conditions around the licence area which has been mined in the past and left without rehabilitation and where old shafts can be found in various spots, identification and assessment of potential environmental impacts, and an overview of proposed risk mitigation and monitoring measures the Company plans to implement during the execution phase.

Next Steps

The Lobatse EMP will undergo a review process by the DEA in Botswana which is estimated to take approximately two months to complete as indicated by the typical volume of work at the DEA.

About Giyani

Giyani is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its battery-grade manganese projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corporation

Robin Birchall

CEO, Director

+447711313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, the financial picture of the Company etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

Disclaimer

Giyani Metals Corp. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 15:08:04 UTC
