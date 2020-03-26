Gjensidige Forsikring : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Reference is made to the stock exchange release from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA published today, regarding postponement of the Annual General Meeting which was scheduled to be held today. Due to this, the key information relating to the cash dividend, herein the last day including right, ex-date, record date and payment date published in the stock exchange release on 20 March 2020, are no longer valid.

