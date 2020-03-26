Log in
Gjensidige Forsikring : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

03/26/2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange release from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA published today, regarding postponement of the Annual General Meeting which was scheduled to be held today. Due to this, the key information relating to the cash dividend, herein the last day including right, ex-date, record date and payment date published in the stock exchange release on 20 March 2020, are no longer valid.

Head of Investor Relations: Mitra H. Negård, Tel: +47 957 93 631
Investor Relations Officer: Kjetil Gill Østvold, Tel: +47 468 63 004

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 14:32:06 UTC
