GK SOFTWARE SE

(GKS)
GK Software : Increase in cash capital successfully allocated

08/20/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
GK Software SE - Increase in cash capital successfully allocated

20.08.2019 / 18:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

20 August 2019 | Schöneck

GK Software SE - Increase in cash capital successfully allocated

Investors have snapped up 80,000 new shares in the increase in capital announced yesterday via ICF BANK AG at an issue price of EUR 64.00 per share. This means that the gross proceeds resulting from the issue amount to EUR 5,120,000.00.

The net proceeds of issuing the shares from the increase in capital will primarily be used for the planned establishment of the Retail Excellence Center together with SAP SE and the further development of the solution world in the areas of Fuel, Artificial Intelligence for Retail (AIR), Fiscalization and Cloud. This is intended to further expand the company's market-leading position and tap new potential.

The new shares are authorised for trading on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard section at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without the need to publish a brochure. The new shares are entitled to attract dividend payments from 1 January 2019,

The free float proportion of the share capital is increased to 49.28% as a result of the increase in capital.

About GK Software SE
GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

The company employs 1,223 members of staff (figures for 31 March 2019) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Parfümerie Douglas, Coop (Switzerland), EDEKA, Hornbach, Lidl, Loblaw, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Tchibo. The software is currently being used at 297,000 installations across approximately 55,000 stores in 58 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 106.2 million in 2018. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

Further information about the company: http://www.gk-software.com

Contact

Investor Relations
GK Software SE
Dr. René Schiller
Phone: +49 (0)37464-84-264
Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15
E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com




20.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
E-mail: info@gk-software.com
Internet: www.gk-software.com
ISIN: DE0007571424
WKN: 757142
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 860517

 
End of News DGAP News Service

860517  20.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=860517&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
