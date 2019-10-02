GK Software : SAP and GK Software continue to enhance their partnership and together develop solutions that are geared towards the SAP Customer Experience strategy

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SAP SE announced today that it was broadening its partnership with the international retail application specialist, GK Software. Their joint goal is to supply solutions for specific segments of the retail world and gear the world's leading combined range of solutions to SAP's Customer Experience strategy in a comprehensive manner.

The retail world is currently experiencing an enormous wave of digitalization. To ensure that this engenders success, retailers require intelligent technologies that are precisely adapted to the needs of their sector. The successful partnership between SAP and GK Software, which has existed since 2009, has already demonstrated its importance in almost 100 combined projects located all over the world. The two sides are now expanding their partnership even further with a greater focus on the trends and innovations in the fields of cloud technologies, experience management, artificial intelligence and mobile applications for the retail sector.

The retail world is able to enjoy significant benefits from GK Software's extensive and ongoing development of its cloud services for different kinds of companies and retail segments. A joint Retail Excellence Center is being established for this purpose and the two companies will pool their skills there so as to develop new concepts and solutions that are tailored to the special needs of the retail business.

"The strategic partnership with SAP has enabled us to turn our solutions into a complete service package for the retail sector," said Rainer Gläss, CEO of GK Software SE. "By focusing on expanding our cloud services and having the joint Retail Excellence Center, we'll be able to proactively anticipate new trends and develop solutions that are geared towards particular segments together."

To the SAP press review: https://news.sap.com/2019/10/retail-cx-partnership-gk-software/

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

The company employs 1,247 members of staff (figures for 30 June 2019) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Parfümerie Douglas, Coop (Switzerland), EDEKA, Hornbach, Lidl, Loblaw, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Tchibo. The software is currently being used at 304,000 installations across approximately 56,400 stores in 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 106.2 million in 2018. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

