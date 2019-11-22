DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GK Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

22.11.2019 / 21:41

GK Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 25, 2019 German: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid=710 English: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid=711

