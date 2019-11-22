Log in
GK Software SE    GKS   DE0007571424

GK SOFTWARE SE

(GKS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

0
11/22/2019 | 03:45pm EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GK Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
22.11.2019 / 21:41
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GK Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 25, 2019 German: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid=710 English: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid=711


22.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

920261  22.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=920261&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
