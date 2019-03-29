GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GK Software SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
29.03.2019 / 12:20
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
31.03.2019
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
1.929.050
