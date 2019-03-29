Log in
GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/29/2019 | 07:25am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GK Software SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.03.2019 / 12:20
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.03.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
1.929.050


29.03.2019
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

793619  29.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=793619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 105 M
EBIT 2018 1,29 M
Net income 2018 0,10 M
Debt 2018 8,10 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 1 336,00
P/E ratio 2019 25,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 129 M
Chart GK SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
GK Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GK SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 105 €
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Gläß Chief Executive Officer
Uwe Ludwig Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Hergert Chief Financial Officer
Michael Jaszczyk Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Bleier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GK SOFTWARE SE-2.91%145
ORACLE CORPORATION17.81%181 785
SAP16.69%139 975
INTUIT31.68%67 157
SERVICENOW INC36.66%43 921
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.29.88%17 900
