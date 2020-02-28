Log in
GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/28/2020

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GK Software SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.02.2020 / 11:29
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 28.02.2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
2028000


28.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

986457  28.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=986457&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
