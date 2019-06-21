GK Software SE: Supervisory Board extends the contracts of CEO Rainer Gläß and CFO André Hergert

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Personnel

The Supervisory Board of GK Software SE has extended the contracts of Rainer Gläß, CEO, and André Hergert, CFO, by a further five years until June 30, 2024. Uwe Ludwig, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "We are delighted that the strategic vision, leadership and economic expertise of both gentlemen will continue to be available to GK Software SE. Rainer Gläß founded the company in 1990 and played a decisive role in ensuring that it is now an international leader in the field of retail software. Since the IPO in 2008, André Hergert has also played a key role in shaping the company's fortunes and growth as Chief Financial Officer. The Supervisory Board are therefore very pleased that it has been possible to agree an extension of five years with both Executive Board members. This extension of the contract is a clear sign of continuity in the management of the company in a phase of continued growth for the Board of Directors".

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

The company employs 1,223 members of staff (figures for 31 March 2019) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Galeria Kaufhof, Parfümerie Douglas, Coop (Switzerland), EDEKA, Hornbach, JYSK Nordic, Lidl, Loblaw, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Tchibo. The software is currently being used at 297,000 installations across approximately 55,000 stores in 58 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 106.2 million in 2018. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

