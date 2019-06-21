Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GK Software SE    GKS   DE0007571424

GK SOFTWARE SE

(GKS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GK Software SE: Supervisory Board extends the contracts of CEO Rainer Gläß and CFO André Hergert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 04:25am EDT

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Personnel
GK Software SE: Supervisory Board extends the contracts of CEO Rainer Gläß and CFO André Hergert

21.06.2019 / 10:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of GK Software SE has extended the contracts of Rainer Gläß, CEO, and André Hergert, CFO, by a further five years until June 30, 2024. Uwe Ludwig, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "We are delighted that the strategic vision, leadership and economic expertise of both gentlemen will continue to be available to GK Software SE. Rainer Gläß founded the company in 1990 and played a decisive role in ensuring that it is now an international leader in the field of retail software. Since the IPO in 2008, André Hergert has also played a key role in shaping the company's fortunes and growth as Chief Financial Officer. The Supervisory Board are therefore very pleased that it has been possible to agree an extension of five years with both Executive Board members. This extension of the contract is a clear sign of continuity in the management of the company in a phase of continued growth for the Board of Directors".

About GK Software SE
GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

The company employs 1,223 members of staff (figures for 31 March 2019) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Galeria Kaufhof, Parfümerie Douglas, Coop (Switzerland), EDEKA, Hornbach, JYSK Nordic, Lidl, Loblaw, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Tchibo. The software is currently being used at 297,000 installations across approximately 55,000 stores in 58 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 106.2 million in 2018. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

Further information about the company: http://www.gk-software.com

Contact

Investor Relations
GK Software SE
Dr. René Schiller
Phone: +49 (0)37464-84-264
Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15
E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com


21.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
E-mail: info@gk-software.com
Internet: www.gk-software.com
ISIN: DE0007571424
WKN: 757142
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 828447

 
End of News DGAP News Service

828447  21.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=828447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GK SOFTWARE SE
04:25aGK SOFTWARE SE : Supervisory Board extends the contracts of CEO Rainer Gläß and ..
EQ
06/13GK SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/06GK SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/29GK SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
05/29GK SOFTWARE : continues to grow in the first quarter too
EQ
04/30CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 30/04/2 : 42 CET/CEST - GK Software SE: Release acc..
EQ
04/30GK SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
04/26GK SOFTWARE : exceeds EUR100m turnover barrier
EQ
04/25GK SOFTWARE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
03/29GK SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 120 M
EBIT 2019 8,22 M
Net income 2019 4,61 M
Debt 2019 32,0 M
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 28,77
P/E ratio 2020 10,88
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 134 M
Chart GK SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
GK Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GK SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 109 €
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Gläß Chief Executive Officer
Uwe Ludwig Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Hergert Chief Financial Officer
Michael Jaszczyk Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Bleier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GK SOFTWARE SE2.62%149
ORACLE CORPORATION16.68%171 703
SAP36.57%153 748
INTUIT35.46%61 718
SERVICENOW INC62.20%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.40.37%18 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About