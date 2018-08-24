GK Software : Strong growth continues in the first six months (provisional figures)

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Growth of 11.1 percent to 49 million EUR in the first six months

EBITDA reached 2.39 million EUR

GK Software SE continued its growth during the first half of 2018. Provisional figures show that the turnover rose to 49.05 million EUR (H1 2017 = 44.14 million EUR). EBITDA reached 2.39 million EUR after 5.29 million EUR during the same period of the previous year, which represents an EBITDA margin on turnover of 4.9 percent.

For the second half of 2018, the management board expects a continuation of the turnover growth and a significant increase of the profitability, because excellent sales opportunities exist and catch-up effects are expected. According to the good positioning on the market is the valuation of SAP Omnichannel Point-of-Sale by GK as leading product of POS-solutions by Forrester Research (Source: The Forrester Wave: Point of Service, Q3 2018). This also corresponds with the acquisition of two new customers in the USA after the end of the second quarter, after a major customer in this world's largest retail market, Hy-Vee, had already opted for OmniPOS in the first quarter.

Based on the results achieved, the existing distribution potential and the significant improved efficiency in the US-business, the management board continues to assume that the turnover will increase as expected for the remaining business year. It is continuing to stand by its forecast for the year 2018 and its medium-term forecast as published in the financial statement for the year 2017 without making any changes.

The report for the first six months of the year will probably be published on 30 August.

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software AG also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

The company employs 1,026 members of staff (figures for 30 June 2018) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Galeria Kaufhof, Parfümerie Douglas, Coop (Switzerland), EDEKA, Hornbach, JYSK Nordic, Lidl, Loblaw, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Tchibo. The software is currently being used at 279,000 installations across approximately 46,000 stores in 50 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 90.5 million in 2017. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software AG into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

Further information about the company: http://www.gk-software.com

Contact:Investor RelationsGK Software SEDr. René SchillerPh.: +49 (0)37464-84-264Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com