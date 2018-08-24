GK Software : Strong growth continues in the first six months (provisional figures)

GK Software SE continued its growth during the first half of 2018. Provisional figures show that the turnover rose to 49.05 million EUR (H1 2017 = 44.14 million EUR). EBITDA reached 2.39 million EUR after 5.29 million EUR during the same period of the previous year, which represents an EBITDA margin on turnover of 4.9 percent.

For the second half of 2018, the management board expects a continuation of the turnover growth and a significant increase of the profitability, because excellent sales opportunities exist and catch-up effects are expected. According to the good positioning on the market is the valuation of SAP Omnichannel Point-of-Sale by GK as leading product of POS-solutions by Forrester Research (Source: The Forrester Wave: Point of Service, Q3 2018). This also corresponds with the acquisition of two new customers in the USA after the end of the second quarter, after a major customer in this world's largest retail market, Hy-Vee, had already opted for OmniPOS in the first quarter.

Based on the results achieved, the existing distribution potential and the significant improved efficiency in the US-business, the management board continues to assume that the turnover will increase as expected for the remaining business year. It is continuing to stand by its forecast for the year 2018 and its medium-term forecast as published in the financial statement for the year 2017 without making any changes.

The report for the first six months of the year will probably be published on 30 August.