GK Software SE    GKS   DE0007571424

GK SOFTWARE SE (GKS)

GK Software : Strong growth continues in the first six months (provisional figures)

08/24/2018 | 11:22am CEST

GK Software SE continued its growth during the first half of 2018. Provisional figures show that the turnover rose to 49.05 million EUR (H1 2017 = 44.14 million EUR). EBITDA reached 2.39 million EUR after 5.29 million EUR during the same period of the previous year, which represents an EBITDA margin on turnover of 4.9 percent.

  • Growth of 11.1 percent to 49 million EUR in the first six months
  • EBITDA reached 2.39 million EUR

For the second half of 2018, the management board expects a continuation of the turnover growth and a significant increase of the profitability, because excellent sales opportunities exist and catch-up effects are expected. According to the good positioning on the market is the valuation of SAP Omnichannel Point-of-Sale by GK as leading product of POS-solutions by Forrester Research (Source: The Forrester Wave: Point of Service, Q3 2018). This also corresponds with the acquisition of two new customers in the USA after the end of the second quarter, after a major customer in this world's largest retail market, Hy-Vee, had already opted for OmniPOS in the first quarter.

Based on the results achieved, the existing distribution potential and the significant improved efficiency in the US-business, the management board continues to assume that the turnover will increase as expected for the remaining business year. It is continuing to stand by its forecast for the year 2018 and its medium-term forecast as published in the financial statement for the year 2017 without making any changes.

The report for the first six months of the year will probably be published on 30 August.

Disclaimer

GK Software SE published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 09:21:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 108 M
EBIT 2018 13,1 M
Net income 2018 9,60 M
Finance 2018 1,90 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,18
P/E ratio 2019 16,11
EV / Sales 2018 1,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 195 M
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Gläß Chief Executive Officer
Uwe Ludwig Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Hergert Chief Financial Officer
Michael Jaszczyk Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Bleier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GK SOFTWARE SE-11.82%226
ORACLE CORPORATION3.55%192 728
SAP10.80%144 078
INTUIT34.65%53 630
SERVICENOW INC41.77%32 396
HEXAGON29.96%20 106
