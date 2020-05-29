Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GK Software SE    GKS   DE0007571424

GK SOFTWARE SE

(GKS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GK Software : Successful I. Quarter 2020 - Sales and EBIT shows Significant Increase over Previous Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 11:15am EDT

The figures released today show that GK Software SE can report an extremely successful first quarter in 2020.

  • Sales growth of 18.2 percent in the first quarter
  • Earnings before taxes and depreciation: EUR 3.26 million

Turnover reached 29.02 million Euros with a significant increase in sales volume of 18.2 percent (2019 = 24.56 million Euros). While earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation could be increased by Euro 3.90 million to Euro 3.26 million, the operating result amounted to 1.06 million Euros, 3.88 million Euros more than in the previous year.

The Management Board believes that the company is on track to meet its medium-term forecast for 2020 in terms of both sales and operating results. However, sales growth, particularly in new business and especially in licensing agreements, could be lower than stated in the medium-term forecast for 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the various contact and travel restrictions in place, although, based on the course of the financial year to date, the Management Board still expects an increase in sales and a further significant improvement in results. These statements are subject to the considerable reservation that it will be difficult to estimate the duration and depth of the crisis and its consequences for the various regional markets in which the Group operates, so actual developments could deviate significantly from this assessment.

The report was published at https://investor.gk-software.com/en/publications/financial-reports?task=download&cid=722.

The annual report for the 2019 financial year will be published in the first week of June following approval by the Supervisory Board.

Disclaimer

GK Software SE published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 15:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GK SOFTWARE SE
11:15aGK SOFTWARE : Successful I. Quarter 2020 - Sales and EBIT shows Significant Incr..
PU
11:05aGK SOFTWARE : Successful I. Quarter 2020 - Sales and EBIT shows Significant Incr..
EQ
07:30aGK SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
05/28GK SOFTWARE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
04/30GK SOFTWARE : Delay to the publication of its financial statement
PU
04/30GK SOFTWARE : Delay to the publication of its financial statement
EQ
04/30GK SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
04/20GK SOFTWARE : continued to grow strongly in 2019, increasing its turnover once a..
PU
04/20GK SOFTWARE : continued to grow strongly in 2019, increasing its turnover once a..
EQ
04/20GK SOFTWARE : Launches GetMyGooods App to Safely Provide Products to Customers
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 115 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2019 1,47 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
Net Debt 2019 29,6 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 79,5x
Yield 2019 0,07%
Capitalization 117 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 173
Free-Float 32,2%
Chart GK SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
GK Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GK SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 76,07 €
Last Close Price 57,80 €
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Gläß Chief Executive Officer
Philip Reimann Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Hergert Chief Financial Officer
Michael Jaszczyk Member-Management Board
Thomas Bleier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GK SOFTWARE SE-19.72%130
ORACLE CORPORATION0.42%169 095
SAP SE-6.42%148 244
INTUIT INC.8.38%74 025
SERVICENOW INC.33.88%72 082
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.22.04%23 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group