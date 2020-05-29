GK Software : Successful I. Quarter 2020 - Sales and EBIT shows Significant Increase over Previous Year

The figures released today show that GK Software SE can report an extremely successful first quarter in 2020.

Sales growth of 18.2 percent in the first quarter

Earnings before taxes and depreciation: EUR 3.26 million

Turnover reached 29.02 million Euros with a significant increase in sales volume of 18.2 percent (2019 = 24.56 million Euros). While earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation could be increased by Euro 3.90 million to Euro 3.26 million, the operating result amounted to 1.06 million Euros, 3.88 million Euros more than in the previous year.

The Management Board believes that the company is on track to meet its medium-term forecast for 2020 in terms of both sales and operating results. However, sales growth, particularly in new business and especially in licensing agreements, could be lower than stated in the medium-term forecast for 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the various contact and travel restrictions in place, although, based on the course of the financial year to date, the Management Board still expects an increase in sales and a further significant improvement in results. These statements are subject to the considerable reservation that it will be difficult to estimate the duration and depth of the crisis and its consequences for the various regional markets in which the Group operates, so actual developments could deviate significantly from this assessment.

The report was published at https://investor.gk-software.com/en/publications/financial-reports?task=download&cid=722.

The annual report for the 2019 financial year will be published in the first week of June following approval by the Supervisory Board.