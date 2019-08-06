Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GK Software SE    GKS   DE0007571424

GK SOFTWARE SE

(GKS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GK Software : continues to grow during the 1st half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
GK Software continues to grow during the 1st half of 2019

06.08.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GK Software SE continued to increase its turnover to a moderate degree during the first half of 2019. According to preliminary figures turnover amounted to EUR 50.27 million during the first six months of the year and therefore exceeded the figure for the same period in the previous year by 2.5 percent; the Company's core business even grew by as much as 5.8 percent. The EBITDA amounted to EUR (0.59) million, following a figure of EUR 2.39 million in the previous year.

Overall, GK Software was able to persuade nine customers to purchase its solutions for automating stores during the first half of 2019, four of them in the USA alone. The "Dynamic Pricing" solution also made its way on to the SAP price list as the first application that uses artificial intelligence for the retail sector. The pending fiscalization process for the German retail business has also led to an encouraging start for the subsidiary, DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, and this has attracted a great deal of positive attention in the market; this company will be a promising element in the ongoing growth at GK Software in 2020.

Based on the current sales situations, the Management Board is continuing to stand by its forecast for the 2019 financial year, which was published in the 2018 annual accounts, and its medium-term forecast for 2020 too.

About GK Software SE
GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

The company employs 1,223 members of staff (figures for 31 March 2019) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Parfümerie Douglas, Coop (Switzerland), EDEKA, Hornbach, JYSK Nordic, Lidl, Loblaw, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Tchibo. The software is currently being used at 297,000 installations across approximately 55,000 stores in 58 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 106.2 million in 2018. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

Further information about the company: http://www.gk-software.com

Contact

Investor Relations
GK Software SE
Dr. René Schiller
Phone: +49 (0)37464-84-264
Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15
E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com


06.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
E-mail: info@gk-software.com
Internet: www.gk-software.com
ISIN: DE0007571424
WKN: 757142
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 852051

 
End of News DGAP News Service

852051  06.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=852051&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GK SOFTWARE SE
03:05aGK SOFTWARE : continues to grow during the 1st half of 2019
EQ
07/09NEW SOLUTION BY GK SOFTWARE : Automated price optimization based on artificial i..
EQ
06/28GK SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
06/21GK SOFTWARE SE : Supervisory Board extends the contracts of CEO Rainer Gläß and ..
EQ
06/13GK SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/06GK SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/29GK SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
05/29GK SOFTWARE : continues to grow in the first quarter too
EQ
04/30CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 30/04/2 : 42 CET/CEST - GK Software SE: Release acc..
EQ
04/30GK SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 120 M
EBIT 2019 8,23 M
Net income 2019 4,61 M
Debt 2019 32,0 M
Yield 2019 0,43%
P/E ratio 2019 29,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 138 M
Chart GK SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
GK Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GK SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 101,88  €
Last Close Price 71,00  €
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Gläß Chief Executive Officer
Uwe Ludwig Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Hergert Chief Financial Officer
Michael Jaszczyk Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Bleier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GK SOFTWARE SE3.20%154
ORACLE CORPORATION23.68%186 272
SAP AG22.14%145 046
INTUIT33.87%71 199
SERVICENOW INC44.23%49 321
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.47%20 234
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group