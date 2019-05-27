Log in
GL EVENTS

(GLO)
05/27 04:57:52 am
22.325 EUR   +0.56%
GL events : Brasil Brau 2019

05/27/2019 | 04:44am EDT

Brazil's trade show devoted entirely to beer is back this May.

Organised by GL events Exhibitions, Brasil Brau - Feira Internacional de Tecnologia em Cerveja (the International Beer Technology Show) in Latin America - will bring together the sector's entire production chain from 28 to 30 May at the São Paulo Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. This biennial event includes a programme of meetings, conventions and competitions and will present the latest innovations in the market.

The 15th Brasil Brau will bring together nearly 100 brands in an exhibition area covering over 8,000m². The exhibitors will be showcasing various technologies, products or services on the country's brewing market. The show gives professionals the opportunity to meet new customers, strengthen relationships with existing customers, invest in developing their business and establish their position among the leaders in the sector, while also providing a springboard for people interested in entering the market.

The 16th Brazilian Congress for Brewing Science and Technologies will bring together specialists from around the world for a series of conferences and round tables on new techniques, solutions and trends in the beer sector. Among the subjects on the agenda this year are sustainable development and fermentation.

The event will also be inaugurating a new area named the 'Brewer Lounge', where brewers can present their beers. They will be explaining their technical process, organising tasting sessions and talking about best practices and production processes, among other things.

The show will once again be organising the 'Brasil Brau' awards, covering four categories: label design, the best promotion of the brewing culture, sustainable development and social responsibility. The aim of the event is to boost the Brazilian brewing industry which is seeking to professionalise itself in the speciality beer market. In addition to the 4 official categories, a public vote at the show will elect the 'Highlight Professional' (master brewer/sommelier) and the 'Highlight Factory' (best brewery/supplier of materials or equipment).

With its ever-growing reputation, Brasil Brau is a comprehensive trade show and this year's event promises to be a great success.

DISCOVEREVENT'S webSITE

Disclaimer

GL Events SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 08:43:01 UTC
