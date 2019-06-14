GL events : CONGRES ERA-EDTA 2019

Hungexpo is hosting the 56th edition of this major medical congress.

The congress of the European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) will once again be held in Budapest at Hungexpo, from 13 to 16 June 2019.

The main goal of the congress is to raise public and political awareness of the problem of chronic kidney disease in order to encourage decision-makers to take the requisite preventive measures as quickly as possible. Over the course of four days, between 9,000 and 10,000 international visitors are expected.

Hungexpo will provide a plenary meeting room capable holding up to 2,500 people and seven meeting rooms with capacities ranging from 500 to 1,000 people. The congress will occupy a total surface area of 40,000m². Hall A will house several areas: an 8,000m² exhibition space, as well as a 1,800m² poster display area and an E-campus community area.

In 2018, Gábor Ganczer, CEO of Hungexpo, explained: 'We are delighted that Budapest is once again an attractive destination for congresses held by major European associations. Following on from Vienna, Madrid and Copenhagen, we will be hosting the ERA-EDTA congress next year, thanks to several years of hard work. We have hosted and organised many large congresses involving thousands of participants in recent years, but the ERA-EDTA congress will be a particularly special occasion.'

