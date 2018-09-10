Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GL events    GLO   FR0000066672

GL EVENTS (GLO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/10 11:37:04 am
23.55 EUR   +0.43%
11:47aGL EVENTS : Nampo cape harvest day
PU
09/05GL EVENTS : Opening of metz congres robert schuman
PU
09/03GL EVENTS : Mondial de la biere rio
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GL events : NAMPO CAPE HARVEST DAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 11:47am CEST

South Africa's largest agricultural show comes to Cape Town.

NAMPO Harvest Day is one of the leading agricultural shows in the southern hemisphere. This year, it will take place from 12-14 September and will be held for the first time in Cape Town (South Africa), in partnership with Bredasdorp Park. The show gives farmers and other professionals in the agricultural and livestock sector the opportunity to discover the latest technologies and innovations available on the market.

Many exhibitors will be presenting their various product ranges at the show, offering visitors a wide choice of products and services. The majority of the areas involved in agriculture will be represented, such as specialist machine production, irrigation systems, chemicals, transportation, fertilizers, food manufacturers and even financial institutions. Visitors will also be able to meet many experts to talk about key subjects and issues in the sector. In addition, visitors will be able to attend interactive demonstrations, so they can actually see the products in operation.

GL events South Africa is the main service provider to the event. The agency has provided custom-made stands, tents, floors, furniture and the power distribution for the event, as well as the signage and graphics for the décors.

DISCOVEREVENT'S webSITE

Disclaimer

GL Events SA published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 09:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GL EVENTS
11:47aGL EVENTS : Nampo cape harvest day
PU
09/05GL EVENTS : Opening of metz congres robert schuman
PU
09/03GL EVENTS : Mondial de la biere rio
PU
08/30GL EVENTS SA : half-yearly earnings release
07/23GL EVENTS : Estétika 2018
PU
07/19GL EVENTS : Geek & game rio festival 2018
PU
07/19GL EVENTS : Classic tennis tour
PU
07/17GL EVENTS : Premiere vision new york
PU
07/13GL EVENTS : Longines becomes the title partner of equita longines, le salon du c..
PU
07/12GL EVENTS : Royal international air tattoo
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 023 M
EBIT 2018 91,1 M
Net income 2018 39,6 M
Debt 2018 410 M
Yield 2018 2,95%
P/E ratio 2018 13,68
P/E ratio 2019 12,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capitalization 562 M
Chart GL EVENTS
Duration : Period :
GL events Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GL EVENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,2 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Ginon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erick Rostagnat Director, MD-Corporate Finance & Administration
Sylvain Bechet Chief Financial Officer
Denis Tomasicchio Group Chief Information Officer
Philippe Jean-Marie Marcel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GL EVENTS-4.29%650
ASCENTIAL PLC12.80%2 250
EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS INC-26.50%1 092
ITE GROUP PLC-28.14%775
FIERA MILANO SPA190.37%451
CITYNEON HOLDINGS LIMITED22.34%204
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.