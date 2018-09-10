GL events : NAMPO CAPE HARVEST DAY

South Africa's largest agricultural show comes to Cape Town.

NAMPO Harvest Day is one of the leading agricultural shows in the southern hemisphere. This year, it will take place from 12-14 September and will be held for the first time in Cape Town (South Africa), in partnership with Bredasdorp Park. The show gives farmers and other professionals in the agricultural and livestock sector the opportunity to discover the latest technologies and innovations available on the market.

Many exhibitors will be presenting their various product ranges at the show, offering visitors a wide choice of products and services. The majority of the areas involved in agriculture will be represented, such as specialist machine production, irrigation systems, chemicals, transportation, fertilizers, food manufacturers and even financial institutions. Visitors will also be able to meet many experts to talk about key subjects and issues in the sector. In addition, visitors will be able to attend interactive demonstrations, so they can actually see the products in operation.

GL events South Africa is the main service provider to the event. The agency has provided custom-made stands, tents, floors, furniture and the power distribution for the event, as well as the signage and graphics for the décors.

