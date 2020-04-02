Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Glacier Bancorp, Inc.    GBCI

GLACIER BANCORP, INC.

(GBCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GLACIER BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

KALISPELL, Mont., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GS: GBCI) will report first quarter financial results after the market closes on April 23, 2020. A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 8916519. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nimct5u3.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 8916519 by May 8, 2020.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank of Bozeman (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

This presentation will include forward looking statements which describe management’s expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of the Company’s style of banking and the strength of the local economies in which it operates. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company’s public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the Company’s ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates reduce interest margins more than expected and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (4) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions are greater than expected; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions increases significantly; (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged.

Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
04:31pGlacier bancorp, inc. announces first quarter earnings release and conference..
GL
03/27GLACIER BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
03/25Glacier bancorp, inc. declares quarterly dividend
GL
03/02GLACIER BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
03/02Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of State Bank Corp. in Lake Havas..
GL
02/21GLACIER BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/13GLACIER BANCORP : Investor Presentation - February 2020
PU
01/23GLACIER BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23GLACIER BANCORP, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/23Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 20..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 684 M
EBIT 2020 299 M
Net income 2020 213 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,10%
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,59x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,50x
Capitalization 3 137 M
Chart GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,00  $
Last Close Price 32,91  $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall M. Chesler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig A. Langel Chairman
Ronald J. Copher Secretary, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
James M. English Independent Director
John W. Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLACIER BANCORP, INC.-28.44%3 241
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-39.48%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.87%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group