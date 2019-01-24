Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 0 01/24/2019 | 04:31pm EST Send by mail :

Net income of $49.6 million for the current quarter, an increase of $14.9 million, or 43 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter net income of $34.7 million, excluding the impact of the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset in prior year. In prior year fourth quarter, the Company recognized a one-time tax expense of $19.7 million from the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”). The Company believes that the financial results are more comparable excluding the impact of the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset, so we have included a Non-GAAP Financial Measures section within the earnings release that shows certain key business measures without the impact of the one-time tax adjustments.

Pre-tax income of $61.2 million for the current quarter, an increase of $14.9 million, or 32 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter pre-tax income of $46.3 million.

Current quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.59, an increase of 2 percent from the prior quarter, and an increase of 34 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.44, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.

Current quarter loan growth of $164 million, or 8 percent annualized.

Net interest margin of 4.30 percent as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax equivalent basis, a 4 basis points increase over the prior quarter, and a 7 basis points increase over the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 4.23 percent.

Declared a special dividend of $0.30 per share. This was the 15th special dividend the Company has declared.

Declared and paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend was the 135th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Company.

On January 16, 2019, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire FNB Bancorp, the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Layton, a community bank based in Layton, Utah, with total assets of $326 million. Year 2018 Highlights: Net income of $182 million for 2018, an increase of $45.8 million, or 34 percent, over the prior year net income of $136 million excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.

Pre-tax income of $222 million for the current year, an increase of $41.2 million, or 23 percent, over the prior year.

Diluted earnings per share of $2.17, an increase of 24 percent from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $1.75, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.

Total loan growth of $1.710 billion, or 26 percent, for the current year. Organic loan growth of $728 million, or 11 percent, for the current year.

Total core deposit growth of $1.905 billion, or 26 percent, for the current year. Organic core deposit growth of $195 million, or 3 percent, for the current year.

Net interest margin of 4.21 percent as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax equivalent basis, a 9 basis points increase over the 4.12 percent net interest margin in the prior year.

Dividends declared of $1.31 per share, an increase of $0.17 per share, or 15 percent, over the prior year.

The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of Columbine Capital Corp., the holding company for Collegiate Peaks Bank, a community bank in Buena Vista, Colorado, with total assets of $551 million.

The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of Inter-Mountain Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Security Bank, a community bank in Bozeman, Montana, with total assets of $1.110 billion. Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

In addition to the results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. While the Company uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be considered an alternative to measurements required by GAAP. The following table provides a reconciliation of certain GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciling item between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures was the prior year fourth quarter one-time net tax expense of $19.7 million. The one-time net tax expense was driven by the Tax Act and the change in the federal marginal rate of 35 percent to 21 percent effective January 1, 2018, which resulted in this revaluation of its deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities (“net deferred tax asset”) as of December 31, 2017. The Company believes that the financial results are more comparable excluding the impact of the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset. Three Months ended Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Net income (GAAP) $ 49,599 49,336 44,384 38,559 14,956 181,878 116,377 Tax Act adjustment (GAAP) — — — — 19,699 — 19,699 Net income (non-GAAP) $ 49,599 49,336 44,384 38,559 34,655 181,878 136,076 Basic earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.59 0.58 0.53 0.48 0.19 2.18 1.50 Tax Act adjustment (GAAP) — — — — 0.25 — 0.25 Basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.59 0.58 0.53 0.48 0.44 2.18 1.75 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.59 0.58 0.52 0.48 0.19 2.17 1.50 Tax Act adjustment (GAAP) — — — — 0.25 — 0.25 Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.59 0.58 0.52 0.48 0.44 2.17 1.75 Return on average assets (annualized) (GAAP) 1.66 % 1.66 % 1.53 % 1.50 % 0.61 % 1.59 % 1.20 % Tax Act adjustment (GAAP) — % — % — % — % 0.81 % — % 0.21 % Return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.66 % 1.66 % 1.53 % 1.50 % 1.42 % 1.59 % 1.41 % Return on average equity (annualized) (GAAP) 13.08 % 13.10 % 12.07 % 11.90 % 4.91 % 12.56 % 9.80 % Tax Act adjustment (GAAP) — % — % — % — % 6.47 % — % 1.66 % Return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 13.08 % 13.10 % 12.07 % 11.90 % 11.38 % 12.56 % 11.46 % Dividend payout ratio (annualized) (GAAP) 94.92 % 44.83 % 49.06 % 47.92 % 110.53 % 60.09 % 76.00 % Tax Act adjustment (GAAP) — % — % — % — % (62.80 )% — % (10.86 )% Dividend payout ratio (annualized) (non-GAAP) 94.92 % 44.83 % 49.06 % 47.92 % 47.73 % 60.09 % 65.14 % Effective tax rate (GAAP) 19.02 % 17.96 % 17.61 % 17.88 % 67.69 % 18.15 % 35.70 % Tax Act adjustment (GAAP) — % — % — % — % (42.57 )% — % (10.88 )% Effective tax rate (non-GAAP) 19.02 % 17.96 % 17.61 % 17.88 % 25.12 % 18.15 % 24.82 % Financial Highlights At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Operating results Net income 1 $ 49,599 49,336 44,384 38,559 34,655 181,878 136,076 Basic earnings per share 1 $ 0.59 0.58 0.53 0.48 0.44 2.18 1.75 Diluted earnings per share 1 $ 0.59 0.58 0.52 0.48 0.44 2.17 1.75 Dividends declared per share 2 $ 0.56 0.26 0.26 0.23 0.21 1.31 1.14 Market value per share Closing $ 39.62 43.09 38.68 38.38 39.39 39.62 39.39 High $ 47.67 46.28 41.47 41.24 40.31 47.67 40.31 Low $ 36.84 38.37 35.77 36.72 36.01 35.77 31.50 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 84,521,692 84,521,093 84,516,650 84,511,472 78,006,956 84,521,692 78,006,956 Average outstanding shares - basic 84,521,640 84,518,407 84,514,257 80,808,904 78,006,956 83,603,515 77,537,664 Average outstanding shares - diluted 84,610,018 84,593,122 84,559,268 80,887,135 78,094,494 83,677,185 77,607,605 Return on average assets (annualized) 1 1.66 % 1.66 % 1.53 % 1.50 % 1.42 % 1.59 % 1.41 % Return on average equity (annualized) 1 13.08 % 13.10 % 12.07 % 11.90 % 11.38 % 12.56 % 11.46 % Efficiency ratio 53.93 % 52.26 % 55.44 % 57.80 % 54.02 % 54.73 % 53.94 % Dividend payout ratio 1,2 94.92 % 44.83 % 49.06 % 47.92 % 47.73 % 60.09 % 65.14 % Loan to deposit ratio 87.64 % 85.13 % 84.92 % 81.83 % 87.29 % 87.64 % 87.29 % Number of full time equivalent employees 2,623 2,572 2,605 2,545 2,278 2,623 2,278 Number of locations 167 164 167 166 145 167 145 Number of ATMs 216 215 221 223 200 216 200

1 Excludes a one time revaluation of the deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities as a result of the Tax Act for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. For additional information on the revaluation, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” section above. 2 Includes a special dividend declared of $0.30 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $49.6 million for the current quarter, an increase of $14.9 million, or 43 percent, from the $34.7 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.59 per share, an increase of 34 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.44, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset. Included in the current quarter was $520 thousand of acquisition-related expenses and $357 thousand of loss on sale of investments. “The Glacier team delivered very strong results in the fourth quarter and for the full year in 2018. We are pleased to see all aspects of the business performing so well. We thank our employees for their many contributions to the company during the year and our customers for their continued business,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are also pleased to see our on-going acquisition strategy combined with organic growth continues to provide enhanced results.” Net income of $182 million for 2018, an increase of $45.8 million, or 34 percent, over the prior year net income of $136 million, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset. Diluted earnings per share of $2.17, an increase of 24 percent from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $1.75, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset. On January 16, 2019, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire FNB Bancorp, the holding company for The First National Bank of Layton, a community bank based in Layton, Utah (collectively, “FNB”). FNB provides banking services to individuals and businesses throughout Utah with banking offices located in Layton, Bountiful, Clearfield, and Draper. As of September 30, 2018, FNB had total assets of $326 million, total loans of $243 million and total deposits of $278 million. The acquisition marks the Company’s 21st acquisition since 2000 and its tenth transaction in the past six years. The acquisition is subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2019. On February 28, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Inter-Mountain Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Security Bank, a community bank in Bozeman, Montana (collectively, “FSB”). On January 31, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Columbine Capital Corp., the holding company for Collegiate Peaks Bank, a community bank in Buena Vista, Colorado (collectively, “Collegiate”). The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the acquisitions beginning on the acquisition dates and the following table discloses the fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired: FSB Collegiate (Dollars in thousands) February 28,

2018 January 31,

2018 Total Total assets $ 1,109,684 551,198 1,660,882 Debt securities 271,865 42,177 314,042 Loans receivable 627,767 354,252 982,019 Non-interest bearing deposits 301,468 170,022 471,490 Interest bearing deposits 576,118 267,149 843,267 Borrowings 36,880 12,509 49,389

Asset Summary $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,790 307,104 200,004 (103,314) 3,786 Debt securities, available-for-sale 2,571,663 2,103,619 1,778,243 468,044 793,420 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 297,915 590,915 648,313 (293,000) (350,398) Total debt securities 2,869,578 2,694,534 2,426,556 175,044 443,022 Loans receivable Residential real estate 887,742 862,830 720,728 24,912 167,014 Commercial real estate 4,657,561 4,527,577 3,577,139 129,984 1,080,422 Other commercial 1,911,171 1,921,955 1,579,353 (10,784) 331,818 Home equity 544,688 528,404 457,918 16,284 86,770 Other consumer 286,387 282,479 242,686 3,908 43,701 Loans receivable 8,287,549 8,123,245 6,577,824 164,304 1,709,725 Allowance for loan and lease losses (131,239) (132,535) (129,568) 1,296 (1,671) Loans receivable, net 8,156,310 7,990,710 6,448,256 165,600 1,708,054 Other assets 885,806 916,754 631,533 (30,948) 254,273 Total assets $ 12,115,484 11,909,102 9,706,349 206,382 2,409,135 Total debt securities of $2.870 billion at December 31, 2018 increased $175 million, or 7 percent, during the current quarter and increased $443 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Debt securities represented 24 percent of total assets at December 31, 2018 compared to 25 percent of total assets at December 31, 2017. The loan portfolio of $8.288 billion increased $164 million, or 8 percent annualized, during the current quarter. The loan category with the largest increase was commercial real estate loans which increased $130 million, or 3 percent. Excluding the $982 million of loans from the FSB and Collegiate acquisitions, the loan portfolio increased $728 million, or 11 percent, since December 31, 2017, with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans, which increased $463 million, or 13 percent. Credit Quality Summary At or for the Year ended At or for the Nine Months ended At or for the Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Allowance for loan and lease losses Balance at beginning of period $ 129,568 129,568 129,572 Provision for loan losses 9,953 8,707 10,824 Charge-offs (17,807 ) (11,905 ) (19,331 )

Recoveries 9,525 6,165 8,503 Balance at end of period $ 131,239 132,535 129,568 Other real estate owned $ 7,480 12,399 14,269 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 2,018 4,333 6,077 Non-accrual loans 47,252 55,373 44,833 Total non-performing assets $ 56,750 72,105 65,179 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.47 % 0.61 % 0.68 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 266 % 222 % 255 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans 1.58 % 1.63 % 1.97 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.10 % 0.07 % 0.17 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 33,567 25,181 37,687 Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 25,833 35,080 38,491 Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 10,660 12,911 23,709 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 4,811 5,791 2,513 The Company benefited this quarter from the Bank divisions continued focus on reducing non-performing assets and resolving specific troubled credits. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2018 were $56.8 million, a decrease of $15.4 million, or 21 percent, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $8.4 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2018 was 0.47 percent, a decrease of 14 basis points from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 21 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $33.6 million at December 31, 2018 decreased $4.1 million from prior year end. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2018 was 0.41 percent which was a decrease of 16 basis points from prior year end. The allowance for loan and lease losses (“allowance”) as a percent of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2018 was 1.58 percent, which was a 5 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 39 basis points from a year ago. The decrease from the prior year end was driven by stabilizing credit quality and the addition of loans from new acquisitions, as they are added to the loan portfolio on a fair value basis with no allowance. Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Loan Losses (Dollars in thousands) Provision

for Loan

Losses Net

Charge-Offs ALLL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Fourth quarter 2018 $ 1,246 $ 2,542 1.58 % 0.41 % 0.47 % Third quarter 2018 3,194 2,223 1.63 % 0.31 % 0.61 % Second quarter 2018 4,718 762 1.66 % 0.50 % 0.71 % First quarter 2018 795 2,755 1.66 % 0.59 % 0.64 % Fourth quarter 2017 2,886 2,894 1.97 % 0.57 % 0.68 % Third quarter 2017 3,327 3,628 1.99 % 0.45 % 0.67 % Second quarter 2017 3,013 2,362 2.05 % 0.49 % 0.70 % First quarter 2017 1,598 1,944 2.20 % 0.67 % 0.75 % Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $2.5 million compared to $2.2 million for the prior quarter and $2.9 million from the same quarter last year. Current quarter provision for loan losses was $1.2 million, compared to $3.2 million in the prior quarter and $2.9 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the loan loss provision. Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan. Liability Summary $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,001,178 3,103,112 2,311,902 (101,934 ) 689,276 NOW and DDA accounts 2,391,307 2,346,050 1,695,246 45,257 696,061 Savings accounts 1,346,790 1,345,163 1,082,604 1,627 264,186 Money market deposit accounts 1,684,284 1,722,975 1,512,693 (38,691 ) 171,591 Certificate accounts 901,484 932,461 817,259 (30,977 ) 84,225 Core deposits, total 9,325,043 9,449,761 7,419,704 (124,718 ) 1,905,339 Wholesale deposits 168,724 151,421 160,043 17,303 8,681 Deposits, total 9,493,767 9,601,182 7,579,747 (107,415 ) 1,914,020 Repurchase agreements 396,151 408,754 362,573 (12,603 ) 33,578 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 440,175 155,328 353,995 284,847 86,180 Other borrowed funds 14,708 9,944 8,224 4,764 6,484 Subordinated debentures 134,051 134,055 126,135 (4 ) 7,916 Other liabilities 120,778 107,227 76,618 13,551 44,160 Total liabilities $ 10,599,630 10,416,490 8,507,292 183,140 2,092,338 Core deposits of $9.325 billion as of December 31, 2018 decreased $125 million, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter. The Company added back $395 million deposits during the first quarter of 2018 that were previously moved off the balance sheet as part of its strategy to say below $10 billion in total assets through December 31, 2017. Excluding the $1.315 billion of core deposits from the acquisitions and deposits moved back onto the balance sheet, core deposits increased $195 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year end. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $440 million at December 31, 2018, increased $285 million over the prior quarter and increased $86 million over the prior year fourth quarter to assist in funding asset growth. Stockholders’ Equity Summary $ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Common equity $ 1,525,281 1,522,329 1,201,036 2,952 324,245 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9,427 ) (29,717 ) (1,979 ) 20,290 (7,448 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,515,854 1,492,612 1,199,057 23,242 316,797 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (338,828 ) (340,508 ) (191,995 ) 1,680 (146,833 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,177,026 1,152,104 1,007,062 24,922 169,964 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.51 % 12.53 % 12.35 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 9.99 % 9.96 % 10.58 % Book value per common share $ 17.93 17.66 15.37 0.27 2.56 Tangible book value per common share $ 13.93 13.63 12.91 0.30 1.02

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.177 billion at December 31, 2018 increased $25 million compared to the prior quarter which was primarily the result of an increase in other comprehensive income. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $170 million over the prior year fourth quarter which was the result of earnings retention and $181 million and $69.8 million of Company stock issued for the acquisitions of FSB and Collegiate, respectively. These increases more than offset the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisitions and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income. Tangible book value per common share at quarter end increased $0.30 per share from the prior quarter and increased $1.02 per share from a year ago. Cash Dividends

On December 27, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.30 per share, the 15th special dividend the Company has declared. The dividend was payable January 17, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 8, 2019. On November 13, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend was payable December 20, 2018 to shareholders of record on December 11, 2018. The dividend was the 135th consecutive quarterly dividend. Regular quarterly dividends declared for 2018 were $1.01 per share, an increase of $0.17 per share, or 20 percent, compared to prior year quarterly dividends of $0.84 per share. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Compared to September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018 Income Summary Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Net interest income Interest income $ 125,310 122,905 117,715 103,066 96,898 Interest expense 9,436 9,160 9,161 7,774 7,072 Total net interest income 115,874 113,745 108,554 95,292 89,826 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 19,708 19,504 18,804 16,871 17,282 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,278 1,807 2,243 1,477 1,077 Gain on sale of loans 5,639 7,256 8,142 6,097 7,408 Loss on sale of investments (357 ) (367 ) (56 ) (333 ) (115 ) Other income 2,226 4,216 2,695 1,974 2,057 Total non-interest income 28,494 32,416 31,828 26,086 27,709 Total income $ 144,368 146,161 140,382 121,378 117,535 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.30 % 4.26 % 4.17 % 4.10 % 4.23 % $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Net interest income Interest income $ 2,405 7,595 22,244 28,412 Interest expense 276 275 1,662 2,364 Total net interest income 2,129 7,320 20,582 26,048 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 204 904 2,837 2,426 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges (529 )

(965 ) (199 ) 201 Gain on sale of loans (1,617 ) (2,503 ) (458 ) (1,769 ) Loss on sale of investments 10 (301 ) (24 ) (242 ) Other income (1,990 ) (469 ) 252 169 Total non-interest income (3,922 ) (3,334 ) 2,408 785 Total income $ (1,793 ) 3,986 22,990 26,833 Net Interest Income

The current quarter interest income of $125 million increased $2.4 million, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $28.4 million, or 29 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter with both increases primarily attributable to the increase in interest income from commercial loans. Interest income on commercial loans increased $1.7 million, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $20.9 million, or 34 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter interest expense of $9.4 million remained stable from the prior quarter and increased $2.4 million, or 33 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the current quarter was 36 basis points compared to 36 basis points for the prior quarter and 33 basis points for the prior year fourth quarter. The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.30 percent compared to 4.26 percent in the prior quarter. The 4 basis points increase in the net interest margin was primarily the result of increased yields on the loan portfolio. The current quarter net interest margin increased 7 basis points over the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 4.23 percent. Included in the current quarter margin was a 14 basis points decrease due to the reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate in 2018 by the Tax Cut and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”). The increase in the margin from the prior year fourth quarter resulted from the remix of earning assets to higher yielding loans, increased yields on the loan portfolio, and relatively stable funding costs. “During the quarter and throughout the year, the Bank divisions maintained good discipline in their deposit and loan pricing,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “The net interest margin expansion during each quarter reflected the increased yields on earnings assets combined with stable funding costs each quarter.” Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $28.5 million, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 12 percent, from the prior quarter and an increase of $785 thousand, or 3 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees of $19.7 million for the current quarter increased $2.4 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter with such increases primarily due to the increased number of accounts from organic growth and acquisitions. Gain on sale of loans decreased $1.6 million, or 22 percent, from the prior quarter as a result of seasonal activity and decreased $1.8 million, or 24 percent from the prior year fourth quarter as result of the decrease in purchase and refinance activity. Other income decreased $2.0 million, or 47 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily due to the prior quarter $2.3 million gain on sale of a former branch building. Non-interest Expense Summary Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Compensation and employee benefits $ 50,385 49,927 49,023 45,721 40,465 Occupancy and equipment 7,884 7,914 7,662 7,274 6,925 Advertising and promotions 2,434 2,432 2,530 2,170 2,024 Data processing 3,951 3,752 4,241 3,967 3,970 Other real estate owned 264 2,674 211 72 377 Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,263 1,277 1,329 1,206 1,069 Core deposit intangibles amortization 1,731 1,735 1,748 1,056 614 Other expenses 13,964 13,118 15,051 12,161 12,922 Total non-interest expense $ 81,876 82,829 81,795 73,627 68,366 $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Compensation and employee benefits $ 458 1,362 4,664 9,920 Occupancy and equipment (30 ) 222 610 959 Advertising and promotions 2 (96 ) 264 410 Data processing 199 (290 ) (16 ) (19 ) Other real estate owned (2,410 ) 53 192 (113 ) Regulatory assessments and insurance (14 ) (66 ) 57 194 Core deposit intangibles amortization (4 ) (17 ) 675 1,117 Other expense 846 (1,087 ) 1,803 1,042 Total non-interest expense $ (953 ) 81 8,249 13,510 Total non-interest expense of $81.9 million for the current quarter decreased $1.0 million, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $13.5 million, or 20 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased by $458 thousand, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased by $9.9 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter principally due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $959 thousand, or 14 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter and was attributable to increased costs from acquisitions. OREO expenses decreased $2.4 million from the prior quarter, due to a write down of $2.2 million on a single property during the third quarter of 2018. Acquisition-related expenses were $520 thousand during the current quarter compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter and $936 thousand in the prior year fourth quarter. Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2018 was $11.6 million, which is a decrease of $19.7 million, from the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily attributable to the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset in the prior year which was partially offset by the decrease in the federal income tax rate driven by the Tax Act. The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 19 percent compared to 25 percent in the prior year fourth quarter, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset. Efficiency Ratio

The current quarter efficiency ratio was 53.93 percent, a 167 basis points increase from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 52.26 percent. Excluding the prior quarter gain from the sale of the former branch building, the prior quarter efficiency ratio would have been 53.06 percent. The current quarter efficiency ratio was also higher than the prior quarter efficiency ratio due to the $1.6 million seasonal decrease in the gain on sale of loans during the current quarter.

Operating Results for Year ended December 31, 2018

Compared to December 31, 2017 Income Summary Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 468,996 $ 375,022 $ 93,974 25 % Interest expense 35,531 29,864 5,667 19 % Total net interest income 433,465 345,158 88,307 26 % Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 74,887 67,717 7,170 11 % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 6,805 4,360 2,445 56 % Gain on sale of loans 27,134 30,439 (3,305 ) (11 )% Loss on sale of investments (1,113 ) (660 ) (453 ) 69 % Other income 11,111 10,383 728 7 % Total non-interest income 118,824 112,239 6,585 6 % Total income $ 552,289 $ 457,397 $ 94,892 21 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.21 % 4.12 % Net Interest Income

Interest income of $469 million for 2018 increased $94.0 million, or 25 percent, from 2017 and was principally due to a $76.8 million increase in interest income from commercial loans. Interest expense of $35.5 million for the current year increased $5.7 million over the prior year same period. The Company has maintained stable funding costs through its focus on growing non-interest bearing deposits and continued pricing discipline. The total funding cost for 2018 and 2017 was 36 basis points. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for 2018 was 4.21 percent, a 9 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 4.12 percent for 2017. Included in the current year margin was a 14 basis points decrease compared to the prior year driven by the reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate. The increase in the margin from the prior year resulted from the remix of earning assets to higher yielding loans, increased yields on the loan portfolio, and stable funding costs. Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $119 million for the current year increased $6.6 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year. Service charges and other fees of $74.9 million for 2018 increased $7.2 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year as a result of an increased number of deposit accounts from organic growth and acquisitions. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges for 2018 increased $2.4 million, or 56 percent from the prior year as a result of the recent acquisitions and increased loan growth. Gain on sale of loans for the current year decreased $3.3 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year due to the decrease in purchase and refinance activity. Other income of $11.1 million, increased $728 thousand, or 7 percent, from the prior year with increases of $1.9 million from the sale of bank assets and a decrease of $2.1 million from the gain on sale of OREO. Non-interest Expense Summary Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 195,056 $ 160,506 $ 34,550 22 % Occupancy and equipment 30,734 26,631 4,103 15 % Advertising and promotions 9,566 8,405 1,161 14 % Data processing 15,911 14,150 1,761 12 % Other real estate owned 3,221 1,909 1,312 69 % Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,075 4,431 644 15 % Core deposit intangibles amortization 6,270 2,494 3,776 151 % Other expenses 54,294 47,045 7,249 15 % Total non-interest expense $ 320,127 $ 265,571 $ 54,556 21 % Total non-interest expense of $320 million for 2018 increased $54.6 million, or 21 percent, over the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits for 2018 increased $34.6 million, or 22 percent, from the same period last year primarily due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions. Occupancy and equipment expense for 2018 increased $4.1 million, or 15 percent from the prior year primarily as a result of increased costs from acquisitions. Data processing expense for the current year increased $1.8 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year as a result of increased costs from the acquisitions and organic growth. Current year other expenses of $54.3 million increased $7.2 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year due to an increase in acquisition-related expenses and increased costs from acquired banks and organic growth. Acquisition-related expenses were $6.6 million during 2018 compared to $2.1 million in 2017. Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $10.0 million for 2018, a decrease of $871 thousand from 2017 provision for loan loss of $10.8 million. Net charge-offs during the 2018 were $8.3 million compared to $10.8 million during 2017. Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $40.3 million in 2018 decreased $24.3 million, or 38 percent, over the prior year same period as a result of a the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset and the decrease in the federal corporate income tax rate by the Tax Act. The effective tax rate in 2018 was 18 percent compared to 25 percent in the prior year, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset. Efficiency Ratio

For 2018, the efficiency ratio was 54.73, a 79 basis points increase over the prior year efficiency ratio of 53.94. Applying the same 35 percent federal corporate income tax rate as in effect during the prior year, the efficiency ratio would be 53.77 percent for 2018, or 17 basis points lower than 2017. Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release: the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;

changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;

legislative or regulatory changes, including increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;

ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions, limit certain sources of revenue, or increase cost of operations;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;

the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduced demand for banking products and services;

the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain (and maintain) customers;

competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;

the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;

the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;

consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;

natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;

the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and

the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement. Conference Call Information

A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 25, 2019. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 3053399. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ddsz3whh. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 3053399 by February 8, 2019. About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell and its bank divisions: First Security Bank of Missoula; Valley Bank of Helena; Western Security Bank, Billings; First Bank of Montana, Lewistown; and First Security Bank, Bozeman, all located in Montana; as well as Mountain West Bank, Coeur d’Alene, operating in Idaho, Utah and Washington; First Bank, Powell, operating in Wyoming and Utah; Citizens Community Bank, Pocatello, operating in Idaho; Bank of the San Juans, Durango; and Collegiate Peaks Bank, Buena Vista both operating in Colorado; First State Bank, Wheatland, operating in Wyoming; North Cascades Bank, Chelan, operating in Washington; and The Foothills Bank, Yuma, operating in Arizona.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 161,782 171,394 139,948 Federal funds sold — — — Interest bearing cash deposits 42,008 135,710 60,056 Cash and cash equivalents 203,790 307,104 200,004 Debt securities, available-for-sale 2,571,663 2,103,619 1,778,243 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 297,915 590,915 648,313 Total debt securities 2,869,578 2,694,534 2,426,556 Loans held for sale, at fair value 33,156 50,649 38,833 Loans receivable 8,287,549 8,123,245 6,577,824 Allowance for loan and lease losses (131,239 ) (132,535 ) (129,568 ) Loans receivable, net 8,156,310 7,990,710 6,448,256 Premises and equipment, net 241,528 239,006 177,348 Other real estate owned 7,480 12,399 14,269 Accrued interest receivable 54,408 62,248 44,462 Deferred tax asset 23,564 37,264 38,344 Core deposit intangible, net 49,242 50,973 14,184 Goodwill 289,586 289,535 177,811 Non-marketable equity securities 27,871 16,502 29,884 Bank-owned life insurance 82,320 81,850 59,351 Other assets 76,651 76,328 37,047 Total assets $ 12,115,484 11,909,102 9,706,349 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,001,178 3,103,112 2,311,902 Interest bearing deposits 6,492,589 6,498,070 5,267,845 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 396,151 408,754 362,573 FHLB advances 440,175 155,328 353,995 Other borrowed funds 14,708 9,944 8,224 Subordinated debentures 134,051 134,055 126,135 Accrued interest payable 4,252 4,065 3,450 Other liabilities 116,526 103,162 73,168 Total liabilities 10,599,630 10,416,490 8,507,292 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized 845 845 780 Paid-in capital 1,051,253 1,050,463 797,997 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 473,183 471,021 402,259 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,427 ) (29,717 ) (1,979 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,515,854 1,492,612 1,199,057 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,115,484 11,909,102 9,706,349

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months ended Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Interest Income Debt securities $ 22,016 21,971 18,663 86,499 81,968 Residential real estate loans 10,751 10,356 8,520 40,041 33,114 Commercial loans 82,238 80,587 61,329 304,164 227,356 Consumer and other loans 10,305 9,991 8,386 38,292 32,584 Total interest income 125,310 122,905 96,898 468,996 375,022 Interest Expense Deposits 4,989 4,837 3,288 18,359 16,793 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 707 570 496 2,248 1,858 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,146 2,132 2,106 8,880 6,748 Other borrowed funds (10) 63 24 95 79 Subordinated debentures 1,604 1,558 1,158 5,949 4,386 Total interest expense 9,436 9,160 7,072 35,531 29,864 Net Interest Income 115,874 113,745 89,826 433,465 345,158 Provision for loan losses 1,246 3,194 2,886 9,953 10,824 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 114,628 110,551 86,940 423,512 334,334 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 19,708 19,504 17,282 74,887 67,717 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,278 1,807 1,077 6,805 4,360 Gain on sale of loans 5,639 7,256 7,408 27,134 30,439 Loss on sale of debt securities (357 ) (367 ) (115 ) (1,113 ) (660 ) Other income 2,226 4,216 2,057 11,111 10,383 Total non-interest income 28,494 32,416 27,709 118,824 112,239 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 50,385 49,927 40,465 195,056 160,506 Occupancy and equipment 7,884 7,914 6,925 30,734 26,631 Advertising and promotions 2,434 2,432 2,024 9,566 8,405 Data processing 3,951 3,752 3,970 15,911 14,150 Other real estate owned 264 2,674 377 3,221 1,909 Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,263 1,277 1,069 5,075 4,431 Core deposit intangibles amortization 1,731 1,735 614 6,270 2,494 Other expenses 13,964 13,118 12,922 54,294 47,045 Total non-interest expense 81,876 82,829 68,366 320,127 265,571 Income Before Income Taxes 61,246 60,138 46,283 222,209 181,002 Federal and state income tax expense 11,647 10,802 31,327 40,331 64,625 Net Income $ 49,599 49,336 14,956 181,878 116,377

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets Three Months ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 919,468 $ 10,751 4.68 % $ 758,180 $ 8,520 4.50 % Commercial loans 1 6,452,215 83,319 5.12 % 5,089,922 63,140 4.92 % Consumer and other loans 820,439 10,305 4.98 % 695,288 8,386 4.79 % Total loans 2 8,192,122 104,375 5.05 % 6,543,390 80,046 4.85 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,082,702 12,421 4.59 % 1,089,640 15,485 5.68 % Taxable debt securities 4 1,783,881 12,444 2.79 % 1,483,157 8,774 2.37 % Total earning assets 11,058,705 129,240 4.64 % 9,116,187 104,305 4.54 % Goodwill and intangibles 339,617 192,663 Non-earning assets 471,696 402,802 Total assets $ 11,870,018 $ 9,711,652 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,050,140 $ — — % $ 2,334,103 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,334,785 1,038 0.18 % 1,704,799 408 0.10 % Savings accounts 1,348,907 220 0.06 % 1,087,212 164 0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 1,716,296 920 0.21 % 1,552,045 610 0.16 % Certificate accounts 916,786 1,858 0.80 % 831,107 1,203 0.57 % Total core deposits 9,366,914 4,036 0.17 % 7,509,266 2,385 0.13 % Wholesale deposits 5 155,203 953 2.44 % 161,320 903 2.22 % FHLB advances 200,654 2,146 4.18 % 226,334 2,106 3.64 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 539,548 2,301 1.69 % 512,780 1,678 1.30 % Total funding liabilities 10,262,319 9,436 0.36 % 8,409,700 7,072 0.33 % Other liabilities 103,441 93,335 Total liabilities 10,365,760 8,503,035 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 845 780 Paid-in capital 1,050,872 797,607 Retained earnings 479,347 410,836 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,806 ) (606 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,504,258 1,208,617 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,870,018 $ 9,711,652 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 119,804 $ 97,233 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.28 % 4.21 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.30 % 4.23 % ______________________________ 1 Includes tax effect of $1.1 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $2.5 million and $5.3 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $304 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 868,467 $ 40,041 4.61 % $ 744,523 $ 33,114 4.45 % Commercial loans 1 6,134,018 308,263 5.03 % 4,792,720 233,744 4.88 % Consumer and other loans 774,813 38,292 4.94 % 684,129 32,584 4.76 % Total loans 2 7,777,298 386,596 4.97 % 6,221,372 299,442 4.81 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,083,999 50,239 4.63 % 1,160,182 66,077 5.70 % Taxable debt securities 4 1,802,704 47,771 2.65 % 1,722,264 39,727 2.31 % Total earning assets 10,664,001 484,606 4.54 % 9,103,818 405,246 4.45 % Goodwill and intangibles 311,321 180,014 Non-earning assets 453,394 394,363 Total assets $ 11,428,716 $ 9,678,195 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,829,916 $ — — % $ 2,175,750 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,242,935 3,862 0.17 % 1,656,865 1,402 0.08 % Savings accounts 1,298,985 862 0.07 % 1,055,688 624 0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 1,704,269 3,377 0.20 % 1,547,659 2,407 0.16 % Certificate accounts 919,356 6,497 0.71 % 888,887 5,114 0.58 % Total core deposits 8,995,461 14,598 0.16 % 7,324,849 9,547 0.13 % Wholesale deposits 5 156,022 3,761 2.41 % 275,804 7,246 2.63 % FHLB advances 231,158 8,880 3.79 % 258,528 6,748 2.57 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 526,623 8,292 1.57 % 547,307 6,323 1.16 % Total funding liabilities 9,909,264 35,531 0.36 % 8,406,488 29,864 0.36 % Other liabilities 71,901 83,991 Total liabilities 9,981,165 8,490,479 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 836 775 Paid-in capital 1,014,559 781,267 Retained earnings 452,996 406,200 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,840 ) (526 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,447,551 1,187,716 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,428,716 $ 9,678,195 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 449,075 $ 375,382 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.18 % 4.09 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.21 % 4.12 % ______________________________ 1 Includes tax effect of $4.1 million and $6.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $10.3 million and $22.5 million on tax-exempt investment securities income for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $1,217 thousand and $1,294 thousand on federal income tax credits for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 126,595 $ 123,369 $ 109,555 3 % 16 % Pre-sold and spec construction 121,938 109,214 72,160 12 % 69 % Total residential construction 248,533 232,583 181,715 7 % 37 % Land development 137,814 125,272 82,398 10 % 67 % Consumer land or lots 127,775 123,979 102,289 3 % 25 % Unimproved land 83,579 75,183 65,753 11 % 27 % Developed lots for operative builders 17,061 14,922 14,592 14 % 17 % Commercial lots 34,096 30,255 23,770 13 % 43 % Other construction 520,005 487,428 391,835 7 % 33 % Total land, lot, and other construction 920,330 857,039 680,637 7 % 35 % Owner occupied 1,343,563 1,330,024 1,132,833 1 % 19 % Non-owner occupied 1,605,960 1,564,182 1,186,066 3 % 35 % Total commercial real estate 2,949,523 2,894,206 2,318,899 2 % 27 % Commercial and industrial 907,340 884,414 751,221 3 % 21 % Agriculture 646,822 672,916 450,616 (4 )% 44 % 1st lien 1,108,227 1,109,308 877,335 — % 26 % Junior lien 56,689 59,345 51,155 (4 )% 11 % Total 1-4 family 1,164,916 1,168,653 928,490 — % 25 % Multifamily residential 247,457 222,647 189,342 11 % 31 % Home equity lines of credit 539,938 521,778 440,105 3 % 23 % Other consumer 165,865 166,788 148,247 (1 )% 12 % Total consumer 705,803 688,566 588,352 3 % 20 % States and political subdivisions 404,671 429,409 383,252 (6 )% 6 % Other 125,310 123,461 144,133 1 % (13 )% Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale 8,320,705 8,173,894 6,616,657 2 % 26 % Less loans held for sale 1 (33,156 ) (50,649 ) (38,833 ) (35 )% (15 )% Total loans receivable $ 8,287,549 $ 8,123,245 $ 6,577,824 2 % 26 %

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification



Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other

Real Estate

Owned (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2018 Custom and owner occupied construction $ — 1,599 48 — — — Pre-sold and spec construction 463 474 38 463 — — Total residential construction 463 2,073 86 463 — — Land development 2,166 5,147 7,888 786 — 1,380 Consumer land or lots 1,428 1,592 1,861 675 — 753 Unimproved land 9,338 9,815 10,866 7,806 — 1,532 Developed lots for operative builders 68 68 116 43 — 25 Commercial lots 1,046 1,046 1,312 — — 1,046 Other construction 120 147 151 9 — 111 Total land, lot and other construction 14,166 17,815 22,194 9,319 — 4,847 Owner occupied 5,940 11,246 13,848 4,706 — 1,234 Non-owner occupied 10,567 10,847 4,584 10,294 — 273 Total commercial real estate 16,507 22,093 18,432 15,000 — 1,507 Commercial and industrial 3,914 5,615 5,294 3,462 210 242 Agriculture 7,040 7,856 3,931 6,682 208 150 1st lien 10,290 9,543 9,261 8,992 788 510 Junior lien 565 2,610 567 531 34 — Total 1-4 family 10,855 12,153 9,828 9,523 822 510 Multifamily residential — 613 — — — — Home equity lines of credit 2,770 3,470 3,292 2,188 394 188 Other consumer 456 417 322 338 82 36 Total consumer 3,226 3,887 3,614 2,526 476 224 States and political subdivisions — — 1,800 — — — Other 579 — — 277 302 — Total $ 56,750 72,105 65,179 47,252 2,018 7,480

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 1,661 $ 4,502 $ 300 (63 )% 454 % Pre-sold and spec construction 887 494 102 80 % 770 % Total residential construction 2,548 4,996 402 (49 )% 534 % Land development 228 516 — (56 )% n/m Consumer land or lots 200 235 353 (15 )% (43 )% Unimproved land 579 629 662 (8 )% (13 )% Developed lots for operative builders 122 — 7 n/m 1,643 % Commercial lots 203 — 108 n/m 88 % Other construction 4,170 — — n/m n/m Total land, lot and other construction 5,502 1,380 1,130 299 % 387 % Owner occupied 2,981 2,872 4,726 4 % (37 )% Non-owner occupied 1,245 1,131 2,399 10 % (48 )% Total commercial real estate 4,226 4,003 7,125 6 % (41 )% Commercial and industrial 3,374 4,791 6,472 (30 )% (48 )% Agriculture 6,455 1,332 3,205 385 % 101 % 1st lien 5,384 3,795 10,865 42 % (50 )% Junior lien 118 420 4,348 (72 )% (97 )% Total 1-4 family 5,502 4,215 15,213 31 % (64 )% Multifamily Residential — — — n/m

n/m

Home equity lines of credit 3,562 2,467 1,962 44 % 82 % Other consumer 1,650 1,903 2,109 (13 )% (22 )% Total consumer 5,212 4,370 4,071 19 % 28 % States and political subdivisions 229 — — n/m

n/m

Other 519 94 69 452 % 652 % Total $ 33,567 $ 25,181 $ 37,687 33 % (11 )% n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2018 Custom and owner occupied construction $ — — — — — Pre-sold and spec construction (352 )

(348 ) (23 ) 17 369 Total residential construction (352 ) (348 ) (23 ) 17 369 Land development (116 ) (110 ) (143 ) — 116 Consumer land or lots (146 ) (121 ) 222 307 453 Unimproved land (445 ) (288 ) (304 ) — 445 Developed lots for operative builders 33 33 (107 ) 33 — Commercial lots 1 3 (6 ) 7 6 Other construction (19 ) (4 ) 389 — 19 Total land, lot and other construction (692 ) (487 ) 51 347 1,039 Owner occupied 1,320 902 3,908 1,545 225 Non-owner occupied 853 (6 ) 368 929 76 Total commercial real estate 2,173 896 4,276 2,474 301 Commercial and industrial 2,449 1,893 883 3,276 827 Agriculture 16 39 9 50 34 1st lien 577 8 (23 ) 836 259 Junior lien (371 ) 486 719 1,017 1,388 Total 1-4 family 206 494 696 1,853 1,647 Multifamily residential (649 ) (6 ) (230 ) — 649 Home equity lines of credit (97 ) (39 ) 272 147 244 Other consumer 261 161 505 597 336 Total consumer 164 122 777 744 580 Other 4,967 3,137 4,389 9,046 4,079 Total $ 8,282 5,740 10,828 17,807 9,525

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO



(406) 751-4722



Ron J. Copher, CFO

(406) 751-7706

