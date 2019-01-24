Log in
News Summary

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

01/24/2019

4th Quarter 2018 Highlights:

  • Net income of $49.6 million for the current quarter, an increase of $14.9 million, or 43 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter net income of $34.7 million, excluding the impact of the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset in prior year.  In prior year fourth quarter, the Company recognized a one-time tax expense of $19.7 million from the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”).  The Company believes that the financial results are more comparable excluding the impact of the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset, so we have included a Non-GAAP Financial Measures section within the earnings release that shows certain key business measures without the impact of the one-time tax adjustments.
  • Pre-tax income of $61.2 million for the current quarter, an increase of $14.9 million, or 32 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter pre-tax income of $46.3 million. 
  • Current quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.59, an increase of 2 percent from the prior quarter, and an increase of 34 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.44, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.
  • Current quarter loan growth of $164 million, or 8 percent annualized.
  • Net interest margin of 4.30 percent as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax equivalent basis, a 4 basis points increase over the prior quarter, and a 7 basis points increase over the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 4.23 percent.
  • Declared a special dividend of $0.30 per share.  This was the 15th special dividend the Company has declared.
  • Declared and paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share.  The dividend was the 135th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Company.
  • On January 16, 2019, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire FNB Bancorp, the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Layton, a community bank based in Layton, Utah, with total assets of $326 million.

Year 2018 Highlights:

  • Net income of $182 million for 2018, an increase of $45.8 million, or 34 percent, over the prior year net income of $136 million excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset. 
  • Pre-tax income of $222 million for the current year, an increase of $41.2 million, or 23 percent, over the prior year.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.17, an increase of 24 percent from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $1.75, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.
  • Total loan growth of $1.710 billion, or 26 percent, for the current year.  Organic loan growth of $728 million, or 11 percent, for the current year.
  • Total core deposit growth of $1.905 billion, or 26 percent, for the current year.  Organic core deposit growth of $195 million, or 3 percent, for the current year.
  • Net interest margin of 4.21 percent as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax equivalent basis, a 9 basis points increase over the 4.12 percent net interest margin in the prior year.
  • Dividends declared of $1.31 per share, an increase of $0.17 per share, or 15 percent, over the prior year.
  • The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of Columbine Capital Corp., the holding company for Collegiate Peaks Bank, a community bank in Buena Vista, Colorado, with total assets of $551 million.
  • The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of Inter-Mountain Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Security Bank, a community bank in Bozeman, Montana, with total assets of $1.110 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
In addition to the results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance, performance trends, and financial position.  While the Company uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be considered an alternative to measurements required by GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation of certain GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures.  The reconciling item between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures was the prior year fourth quarter one-time net tax expense of $19.7 million.  The one-time net tax expense was driven by the Tax Act and the change in the federal marginal rate of 35 percent to 21 percent effective January 1, 2018, which resulted in this revaluation of its deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities (“net deferred tax asset”) as of December 31, 2017.  The Company believes that the financial results are more comparable excluding the impact of the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.

 Three Months ended Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Dec 31,
 2018		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Jun 30,
 2018		 Mar 31,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017		 Dec 31,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017
Net income (GAAP)$49,599  49,336  44,384  38,559  14,956  181,878  116,377 
Tax Act adjustment (GAAP)        19,699    19,699 
Net income (non-GAAP)$49,599  49,336  44,384  38,559  34,655  181,878  136,076 
Basic earnings per share (GAAP)$0.59  0.58  0.53  0.48  0.19  2.18  1.50 
Tax Act adjustment (GAAP)        0.25    0.25 
Basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.59  0.58  0.53  0.48  0.44  2.18  1.75 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)$0.59  0.58  0.52  0.48  0.19  2.17  1.50 
Tax Act adjustment (GAAP)        0.25    0.25 
Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.59  0.58  0.52  0.48  0.44  2.17  1.75 
Return on average assets  (annualized) (GAAP)1.66% 1.66% 1.53% 1.50% 0.61% 1.59% 1.20%
Tax Act adjustment (GAAP)% % % % 0.81% % 0.21%
Return on average assets  (annualized) (non-GAAP)1.66% 1.66% 1.53% 1.50% 1.42% 1.59% 1.41%
Return on average equity  (annualized) (GAAP)13.08% 13.10% 12.07% 11.90% 4.91% 12.56% 9.80%
Tax Act adjustment (GAAP)% % % % 6.47% % 1.66%
Return on average equity  (annualized) (non-GAAP)13.08% 13.10% 12.07% 11.90% 11.38% 12.56% 11.46%
Dividend payout ratio   (annualized) (GAAP)94.92% 44.83% 49.06% 47.92% 110.53% 60.09% 76.00%
Tax Act adjustment (GAAP)% % % % (62.80)% % (10.86)%
Dividend payout ratio  (annualized) (non-GAAP)94.92% 44.83% 49.06% 47.92% 47.73% 60.09% 65.14%
Effective tax rate (GAAP)19.02% 17.96% 17.61% 17.88% 67.69% 18.15% 35.70%
Tax Act adjustment (GAAP)% % % % (42.57)% % (10.88)%
Effective tax rate (non-GAAP)19.02% 17.96% 17.61% 17.88% 25.12% 18.15% 24.82%

Financial Highlights

 At or for the Three Months ended  At or for the Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)Dec 31,
 2018		  Sep 30,
 2018		  Jun 30,
 2018		  Mar 31,
 2018		  Dec 31,
 2017		  Dec 31,
 2018		   Dec 31,
 2017		 
Operating results                    
Net income 1$49,599  49,336  44,384  38,559  34,655  181,878  136,076 
Basic earnings per share 1$0.59  0.58  0.53  0.48  0.44  2.18  1.75 
Diluted earnings per share 1$0.59  0.58  0.52  0.48  0.44  2.17  1.75 
Dividends declared per share 2$0.56  0.26  0.26  0.23  0.21  1.31  1.14 
Market value per share                    
Closing$39.62  43.09  38.68  38.38  39.39  39.62  39.39 
High$47.67  46.28  41.47  41.24  40.31  47.67  40.31 
Low$36.84  38.37  35.77  36.72  36.01  35.77  31.50 
Selected ratios and other data                    
Number of common stock shares outstanding84,521,692  84,521,093  84,516,650  84,511,472  78,006,956  84,521,692  78,006,956 
Average outstanding shares - basic84,521,640  84,518,407  84,514,257  80,808,904  78,006,956  83,603,515  77,537,664 
Average outstanding shares - diluted84,610,018  84,593,122  84,559,268  80,887,135  78,094,494  83,677,185  77,607,605 
Return on average assets (annualized) 11.66% 1.66% 1.53% 1.50% 1.42% 1.59%  1.41%
Return on average equity (annualized) 113.08% 13.10% 12.07% 11.90% 11.38% 12.56%  11.46%
Efficiency ratio53.93% 52.26% 55.44% 57.80% 54.02% 54.73%  53.94%
Dividend payout ratio 1,294.92% 44.83% 49.06% 47.92% 47.73% 60.09%  65.14%
Loan to deposit ratio87.64% 85.13% 84.92% 81.83% 87.29% 87.64%  87.29%
Number of full time equivalent employees2,623  2,572  2,605  2,545  2,278  2,623  2,278 
Number of locations167  164  167  166  145  167  145 
Number of ATMs216  215  221  223  200  216  200 


1 Excludes a one time revaluation of the deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities as a result of the Tax Act for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. For additional information on the revaluation, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” section above.

2 Includes a special dividend declared of $0.30 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.

KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $49.6 million for the current quarter, an increase of $14.9 million, or 43 percent, from the $34.7 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.  Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.59 per share, an increase of 34 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.44, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.  Included in the current quarter was $520 thousand of acquisition-related expenses and $357 thousand of loss on sale of investments.  “The Glacier team delivered very strong results in the fourth quarter and for the full year in 2018.  We are pleased to see all aspects of the business performing so well.  We thank our employees for their many contributions to the company during the year and our customers for their continued business,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “We are also pleased to see our on-going acquisition strategy combined with organic growth continues to provide enhanced results.”

Net income of $182 million for 2018, an increase of $45.8 million, or 34 percent, over the prior year net income of $136 million, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.  Diluted earnings per share of $2.17, an increase of 24 percent from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $1.75, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.

On January 16, 2019, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire FNB Bancorp, the holding company for The First National Bank of Layton, a community bank based in Layton, Utah (collectively, “FNB”).  FNB provides banking services to individuals and businesses throughout Utah with banking offices located in Layton, Bountiful, Clearfield, and Draper.  As of September 30, 2018, FNB had total assets of $326 million, total loans of $243 million and total deposits of $278 million. The acquisition marks the Company’s 21st acquisition since 2000 and its tenth transaction in the past six years.  The acquisition is subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2019.

On February 28, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Inter-Mountain Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Security Bank, a community bank in Bozeman, Montana (collectively, “FSB”).  On January 31, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Columbine Capital Corp., the holding company for Collegiate Peaks Bank, a community bank in Buena Vista, Colorado (collectively, “Collegiate”).  The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the acquisitions beginning on the acquisition dates and the following table discloses the fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

 FSB Collegiate  
(Dollars in thousands)February 28,
 2018		 January 31,
 2018		 Total
Total assets$1,109,684  551,198  1,660,882 
Debt securities271,865  42,177  314,042 
Loans receivable627,767  354,252  982,019 
Non-interest bearing deposits301,468  170,022  471,490 
Interest bearing deposits576,118  267,149  843,267 
Borrowings36,880  12,509  49,389 


Asset Summary

       $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
 2018		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017
Cash and cash equivalents$203,790  307,104  200,004  (103,314)  3,786 
Debt securities, available-for-sale2,571,663  2,103,619  1,778,243  468,044  793,420 
Debt securities, held-to-maturity297,915  590,915  648,313  (293,000)  (350,398) 
Total debt securities2,869,578  2,694,534  2,426,556  175,044  443,022 
Loans receivable         
Residential real estate887,742  862,830  720,728  24,912  167,014 
Commercial real estate4,657,561  4,527,577  3,577,139  129,984  1,080,422 
Other commercial1,911,171  1,921,955  1,579,353  (10,784)  331,818 
Home equity544,688  528,404  457,918  16,284  86,770 
Other consumer286,387  282,479  242,686  3,908  43,701 
Loans receivable8,287,549  8,123,245  6,577,824  164,304  1,709,725 
Allowance for loan and lease losses(131,239)  (132,535)  (129,568)  1,296  (1,671) 
Loans receivable, net8,156,310  7,990,710  6,448,256  165,600  1,708,054 
Other assets885,806  916,754  631,533  (30,948)  254,273 
Total assets$12,115,484  11,909,102  9,706,349  206,382  2,409,135 

Total debt securities of $2.870 billion at December 31, 2018 increased $175 million, or 7 percent, during the current quarter and increased $443 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Debt securities represented 24 percent of total assets at December 31, 2018 compared to 25 percent of total assets at December 31, 2017.

The loan portfolio of $8.288 billion increased $164 million, or 8 percent annualized, during the current quarter. The loan category with the largest increase was commercial real estate loans which increased $130 million, or 3 percent. Excluding the $982 million of loans from the FSB and Collegiate acquisitions, the loan portfolio increased $728 million, or 11 percent, since December 31, 2017, with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans, which increased $463 million, or 13 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

 At or for the Year ended At or for the Nine Months ended At or for the Year ended
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
 2018		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017
Allowance for loan and lease losses     
Balance at beginning of period$129,568  129,568  129,572 
Provision for loan losses9,953  8,707  10,824 
Charge-offs(17,807 (11,905 (19,331)
Recoveries9,525  6,165  8,503 
Balance at end of period$131,239  132,535  129,568 
Other real estate owned$7,480  12,399  14,269 
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due2,018  4,333  6,077 
Non-accrual loans47,252  55,373  44,833 
Total non-performing assets$56,750  72,105  65,179 
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets0.47% 0.61% 0.68%
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans266% 222% 255%
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans1.58% 1.63% 1.97%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans0.10% 0.07% 0.17%
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due$33,567  25,181  37,687 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings$25,833  35,080  38,491 
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings$10,660  12,911  23,709 
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets$4,811  5,791  2,513 

The Company benefited this quarter from the Bank divisions continued focus on reducing non-performing assets and resolving specific troubled credits. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2018 were $56.8 million, a decrease of $15.4 million, or 21 percent, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $8.4 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2018 was 0.47 percent, a decrease of 14 basis points from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 21 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $33.6 million at December 31, 2018 decreased $4.1 million from prior year end. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2018 was 0.41 percent which was a decrease of 16 basis points from prior year end. The allowance for loan and lease losses (“allowance”) as a percent of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2018 was 1.58 percent, which was a 5 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 39 basis points from a year ago. The decrease from the prior year end was driven by stabilizing credit quality and the addition of loans from new acquisitions, as they are added to the loan portfolio on a fair value basis with no allowance.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Loan Losses

(Dollars in thousands)Provision
for Loan
Losses		 Net
Charge-Offs		 ALLL
as a Percent
of Loans		 Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		 Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Fourth quarter 2018$1,246  $2,542  1.58% 0.41% 0.47%
Third quarter 20183,194  2,223  1.63% 0.31% 0.61%
Second quarter 20184,718  762  1.66% 0.50% 0.71%
First quarter 2018795  2,755  1.66% 0.59% 0.64%
Fourth quarter 20172,886  2,894  1.97% 0.57% 0.68%
Third quarter 20173,327  3,628  1.99% 0.45% 0.67%
Second quarter 20173,013  2,362  2.05% 0.49% 0.70%
First quarter 20171,598  1,944  2.20% 0.67% 0.75%

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $2.5 million compared to $2.2 million for the prior quarter and $2.9 million from the same quarter last year.  Current quarter provision for loan losses was $1.2 million, compared to $3.2 million in the prior quarter and $2.9 million in the prior year fourth quarter.  Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the loan loss provision.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release.  The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

       $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
 2018		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017
Deposits         
Non-interest bearing deposits$3,001,178  3,103,112  2,311,902  (101,934 689,276 
NOW and DDA accounts2,391,307  2,346,050  1,695,246  45,257  696,061 
Savings accounts1,346,790  1,345,163  1,082,604  1,627  264,186 
Money market deposit accounts1,684,284  1,722,975  1,512,693  (38,691 171,591 
Certificate accounts901,484  932,461  817,259  (30,977 84,225 
Core deposits, total9,325,043  9,449,761  7,419,704  (124,718 1,905,339 
Wholesale deposits168,724  151,421  160,043  17,303  8,681 
Deposits, total9,493,767  9,601,182  7,579,747  (107,415) 1,914,020 
Repurchase agreements396,151  408,754  362,573  (12,603 33,578 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances440,175  155,328  353,995  284,847  86,180 
Other borrowed funds14,708  9,944  8,224  4,764  6,484 
Subordinated debentures134,051  134,055  126,135  (4 7,916 
Other liabilities120,778  107,227  76,618  13,551  44,160 
Total liabilities$10,599,630  10,416,490  8,507,292  183,140  2,092,338 

Core deposits of $9.325 billion as of December 31, 2018 decreased $125 million, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter. The Company added back $395 million deposits during the first quarter of 2018 that were previously moved off the balance sheet as part of its strategy to say below $10 billion in total assets through December 31, 2017. Excluding the $1.315 billion of core deposits from the acquisitions and deposits moved back onto the balance sheet, core deposits increased $195 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year end.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $440 million at December 31, 2018, increased $285 million over the prior quarter and increased $86 million over the prior year fourth quarter to assist in funding asset growth.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

       $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Dec 31,
 2018		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017
Common equity$1,525,281  1,522,329  1,201,036  2,952  324,245 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income(9,427 (29,717 (1,979) 20,290  (7,448)
Total stockholders’ equity1,515,854  1,492,612  1,199,057  23,242  316,797 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net(338,828 (340,508 (191,995 1,680  (146,833)
Tangible stockholders’ equity$1,177,026  1,152,104  1,007,062  24,922  169,964 
                
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.51% 12.53% 12.35%      
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 9.99% 9.96% 10.58%      
Book value per common share$17.93  17.66  15.37  0.27  2.56 
Tangible book value per common share$13.93  13.63  12.91  0.30  1.02 
                


Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.177 billion at December 31, 2018 increased $25 million compared to the prior quarter which was primarily the result of an increase in other comprehensive income. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $170 million over the prior year fourth quarter which was the result of earnings retention and $181 million and $69.8 million of Company stock issued for the acquisitions of FSB and Collegiate, respectively. These increases more than offset the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisitions and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income. Tangible book value per common share at quarter end increased $0.30 per share from the prior quarter and increased $1.02 per share from a year ago.

Cash Dividends
On December 27, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.30 per share, the 15th special dividend the Company has declared. The dividend was payable January 17, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 8, 2019. On November 13, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend was payable December 20, 2018 to shareholders of record on December 11, 2018. The dividend was the 135th consecutive quarterly dividend. Regular quarterly dividends declared for 2018 were $1.01 per share, an increase of $0.17 per share, or 20 percent, compared to prior year quarterly dividends of  $0.84 per share. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.


Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Compared to September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018

Income Summary

 Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
     Dec 31,
 2018		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Jun 30,
 2018		 Mar 31,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017
Net interest income         
Interest income$125,310  122,905  117,715  103,066  96,898 
Interest expense9,436  9,160  9,161  7,774  7,072 
Total net interest income115,874  113,745  108,554  95,292  89,826 
Non-interest income         
Service charges and other fees19,708  19,504  18,804  16,871  17,282 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges1,278  1,807  2,243  1,477  1,077 
Gain on sale of loans5,639  7,256  8,142  6,097  7,408 
Loss on sale of investments(357 (367 (56 (333 (115
Other income2,226  4,216  2,695  1,974  2,057 
Total non-interest income28,494  32,416  31,828  26,086  27,709 
Total income$144,368  146,161  140,382  121,378  117,535 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)4.30% 4.26% 4.17% 4.10% 4.23%
          
   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
  Sep 30,
 2018		 Jun 30,
 2018		 Mar 31,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017
Net interest income         
Interest income  $2,405  7,595  22,244  28,412 
Interest expense  276  275  1,662  2,364 
Total net interest income  2,129  7,320  20,582  26,048 
Non-interest income         
Service charges and other fees  204  904  2,837  2,426 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges  (529)
 (965 (199 201 
Gain on sale of loans  (1,617 (2,503 (458 (1,769
Loss on sale of investments  10  (301 (24 (242
Other income  (1,990 (469 252  169 
Total non-interest income  (3,922 (3,334 2,408  785 
Total income  $(1,793 3,986  22,990  26,833 

Net Interest Income
The current quarter interest income of $125 million increased $2.4 million, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $28.4 million, or 29 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter with both increases primarily attributable to the increase in interest income from commercial loans. Interest income on commercial loans increased $1.7 million, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $20.9 million, or 34 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter.

The current quarter interest expense of $9.4 million remained stable from the prior quarter and increased $2.4 million, or 33 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the current quarter was 36 basis points compared to 36 basis points for the prior quarter and 33 basis points for the prior year fourth quarter.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.30 percent compared to 4.26 percent in the prior quarter. The 4 basis points increase in the net interest margin was primarily the result of increased yields on the loan portfolio. The current quarter net interest margin increased 7 basis points over the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 4.23 percent. Included in the current quarter margin was a 14 basis points decrease due to the reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate in 2018 by the Tax Cut and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”). The increase in the margin from the prior year fourth quarter resulted from the remix of earning assets to higher yielding loans, increased yields on the loan portfolio, and relatively stable funding costs. “During the quarter and throughout the year, the Bank divisions maintained good discipline in their deposit and loan pricing,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “The net interest margin expansion during each quarter reflected the increased yields on earnings assets combined with stable funding costs each quarter.”

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $28.5 million, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 12 percent, from the prior quarter and an increase of $785 thousand, or 3 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees of $19.7 million for the current quarter increased $2.4 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter with such increases primarily due to the increased number of accounts from organic growth and acquisitions. Gain on sale of loans decreased $1.6 million, or 22 percent, from the prior quarter as a result of seasonal activity and decreased $1.8 million, or 24 percent from the prior year fourth quarter as result of the decrease in purchase and refinance activity. Other income decreased $2.0 million, or 47 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily due to the prior quarter $2.3 million gain on sale of a former branch building.

Non-interest Expense Summary

 Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
 Dec 31,
 2018		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Jun 30,
 2018		 Mar 31,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017
Compensation and employee benefits$50,385  49,927  49,023  45,721  40,465 
Occupancy and equipment7,884  7,914  7,662  7,274  6,925 
Advertising and promotions2,434  2,432  2,530  2,170  2,024 
Data processing3,951  3,752  4,241  3,967  3,970 
Other real estate owned264  2,674  211  72  377 
Regulatory assessments and insurance1,263  1,277  1,329  1,206  1,069 
Core deposit intangibles amortization1,731  1,735  1,748  1,056  614 
Other expenses13,964  13,118  15,051  12,161  12,922 
Total non-interest expense$81,876  82,829  81,795  73,627  68,366 
          
   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
  Sep 30,
 2018		 Jun 30,
 2018		 Mar 31,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017
Compensation and employee benefits  $458  1,362  4,664  9,920 
Occupancy and equipment  (30 222  610  959 
Advertising and promotions  2  (96 264  410 
Data processing  199  (290 (16 (19
Other real estate owned  (2,410 53  192  (113)
Regulatory assessments and insurance  (14 (66) 57  194 
Core deposit intangibles amortization  (4 (17 675  1,117 
Other expense  846  (1,087) 1,803  1,042 
Total non-interest expense  $(953 81  8,249  13,510 

Total non-interest expense of $81.9 million for the current quarter decreased $1.0 million, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $13.5 million, or 20 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased by $458 thousand, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased by $9.9 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter principally due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $959 thousand, or 14 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter and was attributable to increased costs from acquisitions. OREO expenses decreased $2.4 million from the prior quarter, due to a write down of $2.2 million on a single property during the third quarter of 2018. Acquisition-related expenses were $520 thousand during the current quarter compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter and $936 thousand in the prior year fourth quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2018 was $11.6 million, which is a decrease of $19.7 million, from the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily attributable to the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset in the prior year which was partially offset by the decrease in the federal income tax rate driven by the Tax Act. The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 19 percent compared to 25 percent in the prior year fourth quarter, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.

Efficiency Ratio
The current quarter efficiency ratio was 53.93 percent, a 167 basis points increase from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 52.26 percent. Excluding the prior quarter gain from the sale of the former branch building, the prior quarter efficiency ratio would have been 53.06 percent. The current quarter efficiency ratio was also higher than the prior quarter efficiency ratio due to the $1.6 million seasonal decrease in the gain on sale of loans during the current quarter.


Operating Results for Year ended December 31, 2018
Compared to December 31, 2017

Income Summary

 Year ended    
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017		 $ Change % Change
Net interest income       
Interest income$468,996  $375,022  $93,974  25%
Interest expense35,531  29,864  5,667  19%
Total net interest income433,465  345,158  88,307  26%
Non-interest income       
Service charges and other fees74,887  67,717  7,170  11%
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges6,805  4,360  2,445  56%
Gain on sale of loans27,134  30,439  (3,305 (11)%
Loss on sale of investments(1,113 (660 (453 69%
Other income11,111  10,383  728  7%
Total non-interest income118,824  112,239  6,585  6%
  Total income$552,289  $457,397  $94,892  21%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)4.21% 4.12%    

Net Interest Income
Interest income of $469 million for 2018 increased $94.0 million, or 25 percent, from 2017 and was principally due to a $76.8 million increase in interest income from commercial loans. Interest expense of $35.5 million for the current year increased $5.7 million over the prior year same period. The Company has maintained stable funding costs through its focus on growing non-interest bearing deposits and continued pricing discipline. The total funding cost for 2018 and 2017 was 36 basis points.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for 2018 was 4.21 percent, a 9 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 4.12 percent for 2017. Included in the current year margin was a 14 basis points decrease compared to the prior year driven by the reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate. The increase in the margin from the prior year resulted from the remix of earning assets to higher yielding loans, increased yields on the loan portfolio, and stable funding costs.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $119 million for the current year increased $6.6 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year. Service charges and other fees of $74.9 million for 2018 increased $7.2 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year as a result of an increased number of deposit accounts from organic growth and acquisitions. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges for 2018 increased $2.4 million, or 56 percent from the prior year as a result of the recent acquisitions and increased loan growth. Gain on sale of loans for the current year decreased $3.3 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year due to the decrease in purchase and refinance activity. Other income of $11.1 million, increased $728 thousand, or 7 percent, from the prior year with increases of $1.9 million from the sale of bank assets and a decrease of $2.1 million from the gain on sale of OREO.

Non-interest Expense Summary

 Year ended    
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017		 $ Change % Change
Compensation and employee benefits$195,056  $160,506  $34,550  22%
Occupancy and equipment30,734  26,631  4,103  15%
Advertising and promotions9,566  8,405  1,161  14%
Data processing15,911  14,150  1,761  12%
Other real estate owned3,221  1,909  1,312  69%
Regulatory assessments and insurance5,075  4,431  644  15%
Core deposit intangibles amortization6,270  2,494  3,776  151%
Other expenses54,294  47,045  7,249  15%
Total non-interest expense$320,127  $265,571  $54,556  21%

Total non-interest expense of $320 million for 2018 increased $54.6 million, or 21 percent, over the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits for 2018 increased $34.6 million, or 22 percent, from the same period last year primarily due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions. Occupancy and equipment expense for 2018 increased $4.1 million, or 15 percent from the prior year primarily as a result of increased costs from acquisitions. Data processing expense for the current year increased $1.8 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year as a result of increased costs from the acquisitions and organic growth. Current year other expenses of $54.3 million increased $7.2 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year due to an increase in acquisition-related expenses and increased costs from acquired banks and organic growth. Acquisition-related expenses were $6.6 million during 2018 compared to $2.1 million in 2017.

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $10.0 million for 2018, a decrease of $871 thousand from 2017 provision for loan loss of $10.8 million. Net charge-offs during the 2018 were $8.3 million compared to $10.8 million during 2017.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $40.3 million in 2018 decreased $24.3 million, or 38 percent, over the prior year same period as a result of a the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset and the decrease in the federal corporate income tax rate by the Tax Act. The effective tax rate in 2018 was 18 percent compared to 25 percent in the prior year, excluding the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.

Efficiency Ratio
For 2018, the efficiency ratio was 54.73, a 79 basis points increase over the prior year efficiency ratio of 53.94. Applying the same 35 percent federal corporate income tax rate as in effect during the prior year, the efficiency ratio would be 53.77 percent for 2018, or 17 basis points lower than 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

  • the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
  • changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;
  • changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, including increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;
  • ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions, limit certain sources of revenue, or increase cost of operations;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
  • the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduced demand for banking products and services;
  • the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain (and maintain) customers;
  • competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
  • the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
  • the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
  • consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
  • dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank  divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
  • natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
  • the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
  • the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 25, 2019. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 3053399. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ddsz3whh. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 3053399 by February 8, 2019.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell and its bank divisions: First Security Bank of Missoula; Valley Bank of Helena; Western Security Bank, Billings; First Bank of Montana, Lewistown; and First Security Bank, Bozeman, all located in Montana; as well as Mountain West Bank, Coeur d’Alene, operating in Idaho, Utah and Washington; First Bank, Powell, operating in Wyoming and Utah; Citizens Community Bank, Pocatello, operating in Idaho; Bank of the San Juans, Durango; and Collegiate Peaks Bank, Buena Vista both operating in Colorado; First State Bank, Wheatland, operating in Wyoming; North Cascades Bank, Chelan, operating in Washington; and The Foothills Bank, Yuma, operating in Arizona.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31,
 2018		 September 30,
 2018		 December 31,
 2017
Assets     
Cash on hand and in banks$161,782  171,394  139,948 
Federal funds sold     
Interest bearing cash deposits42,008  135,710  60,056 
Cash and cash equivalents203,790  307,104  200,004 
Debt securities, available-for-sale2,571,663  2,103,619  1,778,243 
Debt securities, held-to-maturity297,915  590,915  648,313 
Total debt securities2,869,578  2,694,534  2,426,556 
Loans held for sale, at fair value33,156  50,649  38,833 
Loans receivable8,287,549  8,123,245  6,577,824 
Allowance for loan and lease losses(131,239 (132,535 (129,568)
Loans receivable, net8,156,310  7,990,710  6,448,256 
Premises and equipment, net241,528  239,006  177,348 
Other real estate owned7,480  12,399  14,269 
Accrued interest receivable54,408  62,248  44,462 
Deferred tax asset23,564  37,264  38,344 
Core deposit intangible, net49,242  50,973  14,184 
Goodwill289,586  289,535  177,811 
Non-marketable equity securities27,871  16,502  29,884 
Bank-owned life insurance82,320  81,850  59,351 
Other assets76,651  76,328  37,047 
Total assets$12,115,484  11,909,102  9,706,349 
Liabilities     
Non-interest bearing deposits$3,001,178  3,103,112  2,311,902 
Interest bearing deposits6,492,589  6,498,070  5,267,845 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase396,151  408,754  362,573 
FHLB advances440,175  155,328  353,995 
Other borrowed funds14,708  9,944  8,224 
Subordinated debentures134,051  134,055  126,135 
Accrued interest payable4,252  4,065  3,450 
Other liabilities116,526  103,162  73,168 
Total liabilities10,599,630  10,416,490  8,507,292 
Stockholders’ Equity     
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000  shares authorized, none issued or outstanding     
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500  shares authorized845  845  780 
Paid-in capital1,051,253  1,050,463  797,997 
Retained earnings - substantially restricted473,183  471,021  402,259 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(9,427 (29,717 (1,979
Total stockholders’ equity1,515,854  1,492,612  1,199,057 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$12,115,484  11,909,102  9,706,349 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 Three Months ended Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31,
 2018		 September 30,
 2018		 December 31,
 2017		 December 31,
 2018		 December 31,
 2017
Interest Income         
Debt securities$22,016  21,971  18,663  86,499  81,968 
Residential real estate loans10,751  10,356  8,520  40,041  33,114 
Commercial loans82,238  80,587  61,329  304,164  227,356 
Consumer and other loans10,305  9,991  8,386  38,292  32,584 
Total interest income125,310  122,905  96,898  468,996  375,022 
Interest Expense         
Deposits4,989  4,837  3,288  18,359  16,793 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase707  570  496  2,248  1,858 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances2,146  2,132  2,106  8,880  6,748 
Other borrowed funds(10)  63  24  95  79 
Subordinated debentures1,604  1,558  1,158  5,949  4,386 
Total interest expense9,436  9,160  7,072  35,531  29,864 
Net Interest Income115,874  113,745  89,826  433,465  345,158 
Provision for loan losses1,246  3,194  2,886  9,953  10,824 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses114,628  110,551  86,940  423,512  334,334 
Non-Interest Income         
Service charges and other fees19,708  19,504  17,282  74,887  67,717 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges1,278  1,807  1,077  6,805  4,360 
Gain on sale of loans5,639  7,256  7,408  27,134  30,439 
Loss on sale of debt securities(357 (367 (115 (1,113 (660
Other income2,226  4,216  2,057  11,111  10,383 
Total non-interest income28,494  32,416  27,709  118,824  112,239 
Non-Interest Expense         
Compensation and employee benefits50,385  49,927  40,465  195,056  160,506 
Occupancy and equipment7,884  7,914  6,925  30,734  26,631 
Advertising and promotions2,434  2,432  2,024  9,566  8,405 
Data processing3,951  3,752  3,970  15,911  14,150 
Other real estate owned264  2,674  377  3,221  1,909 
Regulatory assessments and insurance1,263  1,277  1,069  5,075  4,431 
Core deposit intangibles amortization1,731  1,735  614  6,270  2,494 
Other expenses13,964  13,118  12,922  54,294  47,045 
Total non-interest expense81,876  82,829  68,366  320,127  265,571 
Income Before Income Taxes61,246  60,138  46,283  222,209  181,002 
Federal and state income tax expense11,647  10,802  31,327  40,331  64,625 
Net Income$49,599  49,336  14,956  181,878  116,377 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets

 Three Months ended
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                   December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
                                                                                             Average
Balance 		Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$919,468  $10,751  4.68% $758,180  $8,520  4.50%
Commercial loans 16,452,215  83,319  5.12% 5,089,922  63,140  4.92%
Consumer and other loans820,439  10,305  4.98% 695,288  8,386  4.79%
Total loans 28,192,122  104,375  5.05% 6,543,390  80,046  4.85%
Tax-exempt debt securities 31,082,702  12,421  4.59% 1,089,640  15,485  5.68%
Taxable debt securities 41,783,881  12,444  2.79% 1,483,157  8,774  2.37%
Total earning assets11,058,705  129,240  4.64% 9,116,187  104,305  4.54%
Goodwill and intangibles339,617      192,663     
Non-earning assets471,696      402,802     
Total assets$11,870,018      $9,711,652     
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$3,050,140  $  % $2,334,103  $  %
NOW and DDA accounts2,334,785  1,038  0.18% 1,704,799  408  0.10%
Savings accounts1,348,907  220  0.06% 1,087,212  164  0.06%
Money market deposit accounts1,716,296  920  0.21% 1,552,045  610  0.16%
Certificate accounts916,786  1,858  0.80% 831,107  1,203  0.57%
Total core deposits9,366,914  4,036  0.17% 7,509,266  2,385  0.13%
Wholesale deposits 5155,203  953  2.44% 161,320  903  2.22%
FHLB advances200,654  2,146  4.18% 226,334  2,106  3.64%
Repurchase agreements and  other borrowed funds539,548  2,301  1.69% 512,780  1,678  1.30%
Total funding liabilities10,262,319  9,436  0.36% 8,409,700  7,072  0.33%
Other liabilities103,441      93,335     
Total liabilities10,365,760      8,503,035     
Stockholders’ Equity           
Common stock845      780     
Paid-in capital1,050,872      797,607     
Retained earnings479,347      410,836     
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(26,806     (606    
Total stockholders’ equity1,504,258      1,208,617     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$11,870,018      $9,711,652     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $119,804      $97,233   
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    4.28%     4.21%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    4.30%     4.23%

______________________________

1    Includes tax effect of $1.1 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
2   Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale.  Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3    Includes tax effect of $2.5 million and $5.3 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
4    Includes tax effect of $304 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.
5    Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

 Year ended
 
 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$868,467  $40,041  4.61% $744,523  $33,114  4.45%
Commercial loans 16,134,018  308,263  5.03% 4,792,720  233,744  4.88%
Consumer and other loans774,813  38,292  4.94% 684,129  32,584  4.76%
Total loans 27,777,298  386,596  4.97% 6,221,372  299,442  4.81%
Tax-exempt debt securities 31,083,999  50,239  4.63% 1,160,182  66,077  5.70%
Taxable debt securities 41,802,704  47,771  2.65% 1,722,264  39,727  2.31%
Total earning assets10,664,001  484,606  4.54% 9,103,818  405,246  4.45%
Goodwill and intangibles311,321      180,014     
Non-earning assets453,394      394,363     
Total assets$11,428,716      $9,678,195     
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$2,829,916  $  % $2,175,750  $  %
NOW and DDA accounts2,242,935  3,862  0.17% 1,656,865  1,402  0.08%
Savings accounts1,298,985  862  0.07% 1,055,688  624  0.06%
Money market deposit accounts1,704,269  3,377  0.20% 1,547,659  2,407  0.16%
Certificate accounts919,356  6,497  0.71% 888,887  5,114  0.58%
Total core deposits8,995,461  14,598  0.16% 7,324,849  9,547  0.13%
Wholesale deposits 5156,022  3,761  2.41% 275,804  7,246  2.63%
FHLB advances231,158  8,880  3.79% 258,528  6,748  2.57%
Repurchase agreements and  other borrowed funds526,623  8,292  1.57% 547,307  6,323  1.16%
Total funding liabilities9,909,264  35,531  0.36% 8,406,488  29,864  0.36%
Other liabilities71,901      83,991     
Total liabilities9,981,165      8,490,479     
Stockholders’ Equity           
Common stock836      775     
Paid-in capital1,014,559      781,267     
Retained earnings452,996      406,200     
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(20,840     (526)    
Total stockholders’ equity1,447,551      1,187,716     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$11,428,716      $9,678,195     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $449,075      $375,382   
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    4.18%     4.09%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    4.21%     4.12%

______________________________

1    Includes tax effect of $4.1 million and $6.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
2   Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale.  Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3    Includes tax effect of $10.3 million and $22.5 million on tax-exempt investment securities income for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
4    Includes tax effect of $1,217 thousand and $1,294 thousand on federal income tax credits for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
5    Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

 Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
 2018		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017
Custom and owner occupied construction$126,595  $123,369  $109,555  3% 16%
Pre-sold and spec construction121,938  109,214  72,160  12% 69%
Total residential construction248,533  232,583  181,715  7% 37%
Land development137,814  125,272  82,398  10% 67%
Consumer land or lots127,775  123,979  102,289  3% 25%
Unimproved land83,579  75,183  65,753  11% 27%
Developed lots for operative builders17,061  14,922  14,592  14% 17%
Commercial lots34,096  30,255  23,770  13% 43%
Other construction520,005  487,428  391,835  7% 33%
Total land, lot, and other construction920,330  857,039  680,637  7% 35%
Owner occupied1,343,563  1,330,024  1,132,833  1% 19%
Non-owner occupied1,605,960  1,564,182  1,186,066  3% 35%
Total commercial real estate2,949,523  2,894,206  2,318,899  2% 27%
Commercial and industrial907,340  884,414  751,221  3% 21%
Agriculture646,822  672,916  450,616  (4)% 44%
1st lien1,108,227  1,109,308  877,335  % 26%
Junior lien56,689  59,345  51,155  (4)% 11%
Total 1-4 family1,164,916  1,168,653  928,490  % 25%
Multifamily residential247,457  222,647  189,342  11% 31%
Home equity lines of credit539,938  521,778  440,105  3% 23%
Other consumer165,865  166,788  148,247  (1)% 12%
Total consumer705,803  688,566  588,352  3% 20%
States and political subdivisions404,671  429,409  383,252  (6)% 6%
Other125,310  123,461  144,133  1% (13)%
Total loans receivable, including  loans held for sale8,320,705  8,173,894  6,616,657  2% 26%
Less loans held for sale 1(33,156 (50,649)  (38,833)  (35)% (15)%
Total loans receivable$8,287,549  $8,123,245  $6,577,824  2% 26%


1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification

  

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		 Non-
Accrual
Loans		 Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past 
Due		 Other
Real Estate
Owned
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
 2018		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017		 Dec 31,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2018
Custom and owner occupied construction$  1,599  48       
Pre-sold and spec construction463  474  38  463     
Total residential construction463  2,073  86  463     
Land development2,166  5,147  7,888  786    1,380 
Consumer land or lots1,428  1,592  1,861  675    753 
Unimproved land9,338  9,815  10,866  7,806    1,532 
Developed lots for operative builders68  68  116  43    25 
Commercial lots1,046  1,046  1,312      1,046 
Other construction120  147  151  9    111 
Total land, lot and other construction14,166  17,815  22,194  9,319    4,847 
Owner occupied5,940  11,246  13,848  4,706    1,234 
Non-owner occupied10,567  10,847  4,584  10,294    273 
Total commercial real estate16,507  22,093  18,432  15,000    1,507 
Commercial and industrial3,914  5,615  5,294  3,462  210  242 
Agriculture7,040  7,856  3,931  6,682  208  150 
1st lien10,290  9,543  9,261  8,992  788  510 
Junior lien565  2,610  567  531  34   
Total 1-4 family10,855  12,153  9,828  9,523  822  510 
Multifamily residential  613         
Home equity lines of credit2,770  3,470  3,292  2,188  394  188 
Other consumer456  417  322  338  82  36 
Total consumer3,226  3,887  3,614  2,526  476  224 
States and political subdivisions    1,800       
Other579      277  302   
Total$56,750  72,105  65,179  47,252  2,018  7,480 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

 Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
 2018		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017
Custom and owner occupied construction$1,661  $4,502  $300  (63)% 454%
Pre-sold and spec construction887  494  102  80% 770%
Total residential construction2,548  4,996  402  (49)% 534%
Land development228  516    (56)% n/m 
Consumer land or lots200  235  353  (15)% (43)%
Unimproved land579  629  662  (8)% (13)%
Developed lots for operative builders122    7  n/m  1,643%
Commercial lots203    108  n/m  88%
Other construction4,170      n/m  n/m 
Total land, lot and other construction5,502  1,380  1,130  299% 387%
Owner occupied2,981  2,872  4,726  4% (37)%
Non-owner occupied1,245  1,131  2,399  10% (48)%
Total commercial real estate4,226  4,003  7,125  6% (41)%
Commercial and industrial3,374  4,791  6,472  (30)% (48)%
Agriculture6,455  1,332  3,205  385% 101%
1st lien5,384  3,795  10,865  42% (50)%
Junior lien118  420  4,348  (72)% (97)%
Total 1-4 family5,502  4,215  15,213  31% (64)%
Multifamily Residential      n/m
  n/m
 
Home equity lines of credit3,562  2,467  1,962  44% 82%
Other consumer1,650  1,903  2,109  (13)% (22)%
Total consumer5,212  4,370  4,071  19% 28%
States and political subdivisions229      n/m
  n/m
 
Other519  94  69  452% 652%
Total$33,567  $25,181  $37,687  33% (11)%

n/m - not measurable


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		 Charge-Offs Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
 2018		 Sep 30,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2017		 Dec 31,
 2018		 Dec 31,
 2018
Custom and owner occupied construction$         
Pre-sold and spec construction(352)
 (348) (23 17  369 
Total residential construction(352 (348)  (23 17  369 
Land development(116 (110 (143   116 
Consumer land or lots(146 (121 222  307  453 
Unimproved land(445 (288 (304   445 
Developed lots for operative builders33  33  (107 33   
Commercial lots1  3  (6 7  6 
Other construction(19 (4 389    19 
Total land, lot and other construction(692 (487 51  347  1,039 
Owner occupied1,320  902  3,908  1,545  225 
Non-owner occupied853  (6 368  929  76 
Total commercial real estate2,173  896  4,276  2,474  301 
Commercial and industrial2,449  1,893  883  3,276  827 
Agriculture16  39  9  50  34 
1st lien577  8  (23 836  259 
Junior lien(371 486  719  1,017  1,388 
Total 1-4 family206  494  696  1,853  1,647 
Multifamily residential(649)  (6 (230)    649 
Home equity lines of credit(97 (39 272  147  244 
Other consumer261  161  505  597  336 
Total consumer164  122  777  744  580 
Other4,967  3,137  4,389  9,046  4,079 
Total$8,282  5,740  10,828  17,807  9,525 


Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com

 

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO

(406) 751-4722

Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706  

7 states GBCI logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
