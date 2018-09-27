Log in
GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

09/27/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

KALISPELL, Mont., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GS: GBCI) will report third quarter financial results after the market closes on October 18, 2018. A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 19, 2018.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 8090339. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rbdz6bvt.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 8090339 by November 2, 2018.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell, and its bank divisions: First Security Bank of Missoula; Valley Bank of Helena; Western Security Bank, Billings; First Bank of Montana, Lewistown; and First Security Bank, Bozeman, all operating in Montana; as well as Mountain West Bank, Coeur d’Alene, operating in Idaho, Utah and Washington; First Bank, Powell, operating in Wyoming and Utah; Citizens Community Bank, Pocatello, operating in Idaho; Bank of the San Juans, Durango, and Collegiate Peaks Bank, Buena Vista, both operating in Colorado; First State Bank, Wheatland, operating in Wyoming; North Cascades Bank, Chelan, operating in Washington; and The Foothills Bank, Yuma, operating in Arizona.

This presentation will include forward looking statements which describe management’s expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of the Company’s style of banking and the strength of the local economies in which it operates. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company’s public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the Company’s ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates reduce interest margins more than expected and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (4) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions are greater than expected; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions increases significantly; (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged.

Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706

7 states GBCI logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
