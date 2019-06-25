Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Glacier Bancorp, Inc.    GBCI

GLACIER BANCORP, INC.

(GBCI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/25 04:00:12 pm
39.24 USD   -0.18%
04:31pGlacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend
GL
05/01GLACIER BANCORP : Completes Acquisition of FNB Bancorp in Layton, Utah
AQ
04/18GLACIER BANCORP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

KALISPELL, Mont., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ GS: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on June 25, 2019, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The Company has declared 137 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 44 times. The dividend is payable on July 18, 2019, to owners of record on July 9, 2019.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell, and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank of Bozeman (MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Visit Glacier’s website at http://www.glacierbancorp.com

Contact: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
04:31pGlacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend
GL
05/02GLACIER BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/01GLACIER BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01GLACIER BANCORP : Completes Acquisition of FNB Bancorp in Layton, Utah
AQ
04/30GLACIER BANCORP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
04/18GLACIER BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
04/18GLACIER BANCORP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/18Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
GL
04/08GLACIER BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/04GLACIER BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 509 M
EBIT 2019 291 M
Net income 2019 209 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 16,57
P/E ratio 2020 15,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,53x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,85x
Capitalization 3 325 M
Chart GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 44,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall M. Chesler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dallas I. Herron Chairman
Ronald J. Copher Secretary, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
James M. English Independent Director
John W. Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLACIER BANCORP, INC.0.23%3 351
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.11%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.15%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA14.12%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.80%214 502
WELLS FARGO1.76%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About