Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Glacier Bancorp, Inc.    GBCI

GLACIER BANCORP, INC.

(GBCI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/25 04:00:15 pm
40.605 USD   +1.44%
09:31pGlacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/01Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Heritage Bancorp in Reno, Nevada
GL
07/18GLACIER BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 09:31pm BST

KALISPELL, Mont., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ GS: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on September 25, 2019, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 7.41%. The Company has declared 138 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times. The dividend is payable on October 17, 2019, to owners of record on October 8, 2019.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank of Bozeman (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Visit Glacier’s website at http://www.glacierbancorp.com

Contact:  Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
09:31pGlacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/02GLACIER BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/01GLACIER BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Heritage Bancorp in Reno, Neva..
GL
07/18GLACIER BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/18GLACIER BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/18Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
GL
07/08GLACIER BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/27Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conferenc..
GL
06/25Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 281 M
Net income 2019 209 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,60x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,19x
Capitalization 3 468 M
Chart GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLACIER BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 41,57  $
Last Close Price 40,03  $
Spread / Highest target 9,92%
Spread / Average Target 3,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall M. Chesler Director
Dallas I. Herron Chairman
Ronald J. Copher Secretary, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
James M. English Independent Director
John W. Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLACIER BANCORP, INC.1.03%3 468
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.19%375 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.45%269 382
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 397
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.00%214 357
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.26%191 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group