Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gladstone Capital Corporation    GLAD

GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION (GLAD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2019 and Conference Call Dates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 04:16pm EST

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions for January, February and March 2019 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.07 per share of common stock for each of January, February and March 2019, payable per the table below. The Company has paid 183 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

 Record DatePayment DateCash Distribution
 January 18January 31$0.07
 February 20February 28$0.07
 March 20March 29$0.07
Total for the Quarter$0.21
 

Term Preferred Stock: $0.125 per share of the Company’s 6.00% Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock (“Term Preferred Stock”) for each of January, February and March 2019, payable per the table below. The Term Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol “GLADN.”

 Record DatePayment DateCash Distribution
 January 18January 31$0.125
 February 20February 28$0.125
 March 20March 29$0.125
Total for the Quarter$0.375
 

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the “DRIP”) to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecapital.com.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results.  Please call (855) 465-0177 to enter the conference call.  An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 14, 2019.  To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 3098326.

The live audio broadcast of the Company’s conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecapital.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through April 7, 2019.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to capital@gladstonecompanies.com

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Source: Gladstone Capital Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Capital Corporation, 703-287-5893

Gladstone Capital Corporation Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORAT
04:23pGLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
04:16pGladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February ..
GL
2018GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces $50 Million in Middle Market Originati..
AQ
2018GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
2018GLADSTONE CAPITAL : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018Gladstone Capital Corporation Reports Financial Results for its Fourth Quarte..
GL
2018GLADSTONE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
2018Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 47,6 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 22,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,4%
P/E ratio 2019 10,03
P/E ratio 2020 9,52
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,85x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,18x
Capitalization 231 M
Chart GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,28 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bob L. Marcotte President
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Nicole Dubas Schaltenbrand Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Anthony W. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION10.82%231
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.27%6 859
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 390
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION3.80%2 394
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 113
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 707
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.