Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gladstone Capital Corporation    GLAD

GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(GLAD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gladstone Capital Corporation Announces Intent to Redeem All Outstanding Shares of Existing 6.00% Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock due 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to redeem all of its outstanding shares of its 6.00% Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock due 2024, par value $0.001 per share, liquidation preference $25.00 per share (“Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock”).  The Company intends to use borrowings under its credit facility to redeem all outstanding shares of its Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock.

A notice of redemption will be mailed to all registered holders of the Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock by Computershare, Inc., as the Redemption and Paying Agent, in accordance with the requirements of the Company’s Articles Supplementary of the Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock. The anticipated redemption date is October 2, 2019 at a redemption price of $25.004166 per share, which represents the liquidation preference per share, plus accrued and unpaid dividends through October 1, 2019 in the amount of $0.004166 per share. Such redemption price payment shall be made after the payment of the September dividend of $0.125 per share to the Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock holders of record on September 17, 2019.

This communication does not constitute a notice of redemption under the Articles Supplementary of the Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock, nor an offer to tender for, or purchase of, any shares of Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock or any other security.

About Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Including distributions through today, the Company has paid 198 consecutive monthly or quarterly cash distributions on its common stock. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements as to the Company’s intentions and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These statements relate to the anticipated use of the Company’s credit facility to fund the redemption of its Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock. Completion of the transaction on the terms described above is subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and such transaction may not be completed on the terms described, or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a description of certain risks to which the Company is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (accessible at www.sec.gov).

CONTACT: Investor Relations Inquiries: Please call +1-703-287-5893

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORAT
04:32pGLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04:30pGladstone Capital Corporation Announces Intent to Redeem All Outstanding Shar..
GL
08/19GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06Gladstone Capital Announces New Addition to Focus on Midwest Region
GL
08/05GLADSTONE CAPITAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
08/05Gladstone Capital Corporation Reports Financial Results for its Third Quarter..
GL
08/05GLADSTONE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/02GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Earnings Call and Webcast Information
AQ
07/19GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 49,9 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 20,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,01%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,31x
Capitalization 284 M
Chart GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,25  $
Last Close Price 9,36  $
Spread / Highest target 6,84%
Spread / Average Target -1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bob L. Marcotte President
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Nicole Dubas Schaltenbrand Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Anthony W. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION28.22%284
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION21.18%8 056
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 295
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP11.58%2 997
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC16.14%1 392
HERCULES CAPITAL INC18.10%1 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group