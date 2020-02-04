Log in
Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

02/04/2020 | 04:31pm EST

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:

What:Gladstone Capital Corporation’s First Quarter ended December 31, 2019 Earnings Call & Webcast
When:Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EST
Website:https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mqnou7ip
How:By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above
 By phone -- Please call (855) 465-0177
Contact:Gladstone Capital Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 13, 2020.  To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use conference number 3294474.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Company’s website, www.gladstonecapital.com.  The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through April 6, 2020.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of Gladstone Capital and all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.        

SOURCE:  Gladstone Capital Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Capital Corporation, 703-287-5893

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
