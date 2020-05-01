Log in
Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

05/01/2020 | 08:31am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:

What:Gladstone Capital Corporation’s Second Quarter ended March 31, 2020 Earnings Call & Webcast
When:Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT
Website:https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xg4v8mx3
How:By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above
 By phone -- Please call (855) 465-0177
Contact:Gladstone Capital Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 12, 2020.  To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use conference number 7299056.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Company’s website, www.gladstonecapital.com.  The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through July 5, 2020.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of Gladstone Capital and all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.        

SOURCE:  Gladstone Capital Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Capital Corporation, 703-287-5893

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
