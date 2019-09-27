Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gladstone Commercial Corporation    GOOD

GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

(GOOD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gladstone Commercial Announces Industrial Portfolio Acquisition in Temple, TX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 08:30am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) (“Gladstone Commercial”) announced today that it completed the acquisition of a 211,000 square foot, two building industrial portfolio in Temple, Texas on September 26, 2019.

The portfolio, acquired in a sale/leaseback transaction, is 100% leased to Texas Hydraulics, Inc. (“Texas Hydraulics”) with a twenty (20) year lease term. Texas Hydraulics currently uses the two properties for the manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution of hydraulic cylinders. Texas Hydraulics has invested more than $35 million in the facilities. The acquisition of the industrial properties is consistent with Gladstone Commercial’s growth strategy of acquiring high-quality assets in growth regions with credit-worthy tenants.

This portfolio consists of two buildings: one located at 3410 Range Road, a 126,000 square foot facility, and one located at 3120 Range Road, an 85,000 square foot facility. Texas Hydraulics plans to continue operating in these facilities for years to come.

“The acquisition of the Texas Hydraulics facilities continues our strategic expansion into our target markets. The facilities serve as the core of the tenant’s manufacturing business and are well located near Austin, along I-35. The investment is a great addition to our portfolio, improving the weighted average lease term and increasing the allocation of high-quality industrial properties,” said Buzz Cooper, Senior Managing Director for Gladstone Commercial.

Bob Cutlip, President of Gladstone Commercial, agreed, “This transaction promotes our strategy of increasing our allocation to industrial buildings over the next few years and we are excited to add to the portfolio’s weighted average lease term with high quality real estate occupied by a credit-worthy tenant.”

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2019, Gladstone Commercial’s real estate portfolio consisted of 106 properties located in 24 states, totaling approximately 12.9 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com

For Broker Submittals:

South Central:Midwest/Northeast:
Buzz CooperMatt Tucker
Senior Managing DirectorSenior Managing Director
(703) 287-5815(703) 287-5830
Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.comMatt.Tucker@gladstonecompanies.com
  
Southeast / Mountain West: 
Brandon Flickinger 
Managing Director 
(703) 287-5819 
Brandon.Flickinger@gladstonecompanies.com 

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip 
President – Gladstone Commercial Corporation
(703) 287-5878 
Bob.Cutlip@gladstonecompanies.com 

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 13, 2019 and certain other filings we make with the SEC.  Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPO
08:30aGladstone Commercial Announces Industrial Portfolio Acquisition in Temple, TX
GL
09/26Gladstone Commercial Corporation Prices Public Offering of 6.625% Series E Cu..
GL
09/25GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
09/25GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Offering of Series E Cumulative Red..
AQ
09/25GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Conditional Redemption of all Outst..
AQ
09/16GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/09Gladstone Commercial Corporation Completes $900,000+ Financing For Energy Sav..
GL
08/19GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 201..
PU
07/30GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 115 M
EBIT 2019 37,9 M
Net income 2019 1,36 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,45%
P/E ratio 2019 582x
P/E ratio 2020 1 164x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,80x
Capitalization 721 M
Chart GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,25  $
Last Close Price 23,27  $
Spread / Highest target 7,43%
Spread / Average Target -0,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Robert G. Cutlip President
Michael J. Sodo Chief Financial Officer
Paul W. Adelgren Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION29.85%721
GECINA27.43%11 554
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND INC39.11%8 308
MIRVAC GROUP37.05%8 160
GPT GROUP15.92%8 147
ICADE23.01%6 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group