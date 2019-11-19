Gladstone Commercial Announces Industrial Property Acquisition in Indianapolis, IN

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) (“Gladstone Commercial”) announced today that it completed the acquisition of a 231,509 square foot industrial building in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 14, 2019.



The property is 100% leased to Javo Beverage Company (“Javo”) with 13.5 years remaining in the lease term. Javo currently uses the property to manufacture and distribute its coffee and tea beverages, extracts, and flavors. The acquisition of the industrial property is consistent with Gladstone Commercial’s strategy of acquiring high-quality assets with credit-worthy tenants located in its targeted growth markets. This is Gladstone Commercial’s third acquisition in the Indianapolis market, and second industrial acquisition in Indianapolis in 2019.

“We are excited to announce this industrial acquisition in Indianapolis, a market that we have targeted for growth,” said Matt Tucker, Senior Managing Director and head of the Northeast/Midwest Region for Gladstone Commercial. “The facility is mission critical for our tenant and well located in Park Fletcher with good access to major transportation routes.”

Bob Cutlip, President of Gladstone Commercial, agreed: “This acquisition continues our strategy of increasing our industrial allocation by acquiring quality industrial properties in our target markets, such as Indianapolis.”

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2019, Gladstone Commercial’s real estate portfolio consisted of 109 properties located in 24 states, totaling approximately 13.1 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com .

