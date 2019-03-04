Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces $3.5 Million Industrial Property Acquisition in Indianapolis

MCLEAN, Va., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) (“Gladstone Commercial”) announced today that it completed the acquisition of a 34,800 square foot industrial freezer/cooler building in Indianapolis, IN. The building, which is located in Park 100, a large industrial park in Indianapolis, is expandable by approximately 13,000 square feet. The initial capitalization rate for the acquisition was 7.2%, with an average capitalization rate of 7.9%.



The property is a freezer/cooler storage and distribution building, 100% occupied by Indianapolis Fruit Company, Inc. (“IF&P”). IF&P is a leading produce and food service distributor in the Midwest, serving over 7,500 customer locations and over 450 suppliers with a broad range of products and established logistics and delivery capabilities. IF&P provides fresh, frozen, and packaged produce varieties, as well as partially prepared meal components, to a variety of customer types including grocery stores, restaurants, schools and food management companies. IF&P recently executed a long-term NNN lease at the property, with 10 years remaining as of the acquisition date. The acquisition of the industrial property is consistent with Gladstone Commercial’s strategy of acquiring high-quality industrial assets in the Company’s target growth markets.

“This acquisition adds to our overall industrial portfolio and marks our entry into the industrial sector in Indianapolis, a target market for us that has emerged as a major domestic logistics hub,” said Matt Tucker, Gladstone Commercial’s Senior Managing Director of the Northeast/Midwest Region. “Park 100 is a well-established industrial park with strong fundamentals that provides exceptional infrastructure access. There is limited freezer/cooler space in the Indianapolis market and growing demand, and we expect that trend to continue to the benefit of our shareholders with this investment.”

“This acquisition continues our strategy of growing our industrial allocation by investing in high quality industrial properties in our target markets,” said Bob Cutlip, President of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its real estate portfolio consisted of 101 properties located in 24 states, totaling approximately 11.7 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com .

