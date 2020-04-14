Log in
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2020 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

04/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of April, May and June 2020 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.12515 cash distribution per common share for each of April, May and June 2020, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 183 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record DatePayment DateCash Distribution
April 24April 30$0.12515
May 19May 29$0.12515
June 19June 30$0.12515
 Total for the Quarter:$0.37545

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company’s senior common stock (“Senior Common”) for each of April, May and June 2020, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 120 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:Payment DateAmount
AprilMay 6$0.0875
MayJune 5$0.0875
JuneJuly 6$0.0875
 Total for the Quarter:$0.2625

Series D Preferred Stock: $0.1458333 cash distribution per share of the Company’s 7.0% Series D Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) for each of April, May and June 2020, payable per Table 3 below. The Series D Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “GOODM.” The Company has paid 47 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series D Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 3: Summary of Series D Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record DatePayment DateCash Distribution
April 24April 30$0.1458333
May 19May 29$0.1458333
June 19June 30$0.1458333
 Total for the Quarter:$0.4374999

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company’s 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for each of April, May and June 2020, payable per Table 4 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “GOODN.”  The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 4: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record DatePayment DateCash Distribution
April 24April 30$0.138021
May 19May 29$0.138021
June 19June 30$0.138021
 Total for the Quarter:$0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company’s 6.00% Series F Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”) for each of April, May and June 2020, payable per Table 5 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange.  The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series F Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 5: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record DatePayment DateCash Distribution
April 29May 5$0.125
May 28June 5$0.125
June 25July 2$0.125
 Total for the Quarter:$0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the “DRIP”) to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results.  Please call (888) 734-0328 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 6, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 6585267.

The live audio broadcast of the Company’s conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com. The event will also be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through June 29, 2020.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2019, Gladstone Commercial’s real estate portfolio consisted of 118 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 14.2 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group