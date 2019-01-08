Log in
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2019

01/08/2019 | 04:20pm EST

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of January, February and March 2019.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per common share for each of January, February and March 2019, payable per Table 1 below.  The Company has paid 168 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions.  The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record DatePayment DateCash Distribution
January 18January 31$0.125
February 20February 28$0.125
March 20March 29$0.125
 Total for the Quarter:$0.375

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company’s senior common stock (“Senior Common”) for each of January, February and March 2019, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 105 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:Payment DateAmount
January  February 7$0.0875
FebruaryMarch 7$0.0875
MarchApril 8$0.0875
 Total for the Quarter:$0.2625

Series A Preferred Stock: $0.1614583 cash distribution per share of the Company’s 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”) for each of January, February and March 2019, payable per Table 3 below. The Series A Preferred Stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol “GOODP.” The Company has paid 156 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series A Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series A Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 3: Summary of Series A Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record DatePayment DateCash Distribution
January 18January 31$0.1614583
February 20February 28$0.1614583
March 20March 29$0.1614583
 Total for the Quarter:$0.4843749

Series B Preferred Stock: $0.15625 cash distribution per share of the Company’s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”) for each of January, February and March 2019, payable per Table 4 below. The Series B Preferred Stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol “GOODO.”  The Company has paid 147 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series B Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 4: Summary of Series B Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record DatePayment DateCash Distribution
January 18January 31$0.15625
February 20February 28$0.15625
March 20March 29$0.15625
 Total for the Quarter:$0.46875

Series D Preferred Stock: $0.1458333 cash distribution per share of the Company’s 7.0% Series D Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) for each of January, February and March 2019, payable per Table 5 below. The Series D Preferred Stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol “GOODM.”  The Company has paid 32 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series D Preferred Stock.  The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 5: Summary of Series D Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record DatePayment DateCash Distribution
January 18January 31$0.1458333
February 20February 28$0.1458333
March 20March 29$0.1458333
 Total for the Quarter:$0.4374999

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the “DRIP”) to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 99 properties located in 24 states, totaling approximately 11.6 million square feet.  Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1 703-287-5893

Glad commercial.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
