Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gladstone Commercial Corporation    GOOD

GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

(GOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Completes 2nd PACE-Funded Financing for $900,000+ For Energy Saving Improvements at Columbus, OH Property

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) (“Gladstone Commercial”) announced today that it has worked with ViaQuest Inc., its single tenant at 525 Metro in Dublin, OH, to complete a second improvement financing via the Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) program.  525 Metro is a four-story, 78,000 square foot office property in Dublin, Ohio that serves as ViaQuest’s headquarters.  The combined financings cover 100% of the costs to replace the cooling tower, boiler and HVAC equipment, to complete an elevator modernization, and to install energy efficient interior and exterior lighting, and a robust energy management system allowing for continued refinement of energy saving strategies over the life of the equipment.  In order to accommodate the most cost-efficient equipment for ViaQuest, the project included bringing natural gas into the building.

Preliminary assessments indicate that these improvements will reduce the property’s utility expenses by 39% and eliminate more than 400 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.  “Gladstone was happy to accommodate and assist in ViaQuest’s efforts to reduce their energy costs and environmental impact.  Through use of the PACE program, ViaQuest was able to make needed equipment replacement without having to come out of pocket with the assurance that the financing costs would be more than covered by their energy cost savings.  This partnership with our tenants is a hallmark of the relationships we create to allow our properties to perform at their highest, most energy efficient levels,” said Karen Priesman, Senior Asset Manager for the Midwest Region for Gladstone Commercial.  

“Gladstone is always pleased to work with our tenants to find creative solutions to their occupancy needs.  Through this process we were able to assist our tenant in maximizing their cost savings while increasing the energy efficiency and sustainability of our property and portfolio as a whole without incurring any capital expenditures,” stated Matt Tucker, Senior Managing Director and head of the Northeast/Midwest Region for Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.  As of December 31, 2019, Gladstone Commercial’s real estate portfolio consisted of 118 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 14.2 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

Southcentral:Northeast/Midwest:
Buzz CooperMatt Tucker
Senior Managing DirectorSenior Managing Director
(703) 287-5815(703) 287-5830
Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.comMatt.Tucker@gladstonecompanies.com
  
Southeast/Southwest: 
Brandon Flickinger 
Managing Director 
(703) 287-5819 
Brandon.Flickinger@gladstonecompanies.com 
  

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip 
President – Gladstone Commercial Corporation
(703) 287-5878 
Bob.Cutlip@gladstonecompanies.com 
  

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 12, 2020 and certain other filings we make with the SEC.  Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPO
04:31pGladstone Commercial Corporation Completes 2nd PACE-Funded Financing for $900..
GL
03/24Gladstone Commercial Corporation Provides Corporate Update
GL
03/23GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : SEC Filing (DEF 14A) - Definitive Proxy Statement
PU
03/19GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10Gladstone Commercial Announces $30.3 Million Industrial Acquisition in Cranda..
GL
02/20GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Files for Public Offering of 6.00% Series F Cumulative Re..
PU
02/20GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material..
AQ
02/20Gladstone Commercial Corporation Files for Public Offering of 6.00% Series F ..
GL
02/18GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 122 M
EBIT 2020 33,0 M
Net income 2020 -4,45 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 11,5%
P/E ratio 2020 -131x
P/E ratio 2021 -436x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,69x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,44x
Capitalization 450 M
Chart GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,20  $
Last Close Price 13,08  $
Spread / Highest target 98,8%
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert G. Cutlip President
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Sodo Chief Financial Officer
Paul W. Adelgren Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION-40.16%494
GECINA-27.07%9 794
ICADE-27.05%5 863
MIRVAC GROUP-34.28%5 042
GPT GROUP-35.18%4 338
SAFEHOLD INC.25.38%3 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group