Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gladstone Investment Corporation    GAIN

GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION (GAIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gladstone Investment Corporation Exits its Investment in Cambridge Sound Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 10:20pm CET

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) (“Gladstone Investment”) announced today the sale of its equity interest and the prepayment of its debt investment in Cambridge Sound Management, Inc. (“Cambridge Sound”) to Biamp Systems, a leader in professional audio/video solutions and a portfolio company of Highlander Partners, L.P. As a result of this transaction, Gladstone Investment realized a significant gain on its equity investment. Gladstone Investment acquired Cambridge Sound in partnership with Boston Harbor Capital in 2014.  

Cambridge Sound, headquartered in Waltham, MA, is the world’s largest supplier of sound masking solutions. Cambridge Sound designs and manufactures next generation sound masking solutions to help companies create a more comfortable, secure, and productive workplace.

“Gladstone Investment has enjoyed a strong partnership with Cambridge Sound’s management team over the last several years. We are proud to have supported the business through a period of rapid growth, both organically and through acquisition,” said Erika Highland, Managing Director of Gladstone Investment.  “Christopher Calisi, CEO, and Meghann Ellis, CFO, and the entire management team have achieved outstanding results in both growing and transforming the business and we wish them continued success.”

“With the sale of Cambridge Sound and from inception in 2005, Gladstone Investment has exited 15 of its management supported buy-outs, generating significant net realized gains on these investments,” said David Dullum, President of Gladstone Investment. “Our strategy and capability as a buyout fund and our investment approach of realizing gains on equity, while generating strong current income during the investment period provides meaningful value to shareholders.”

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market private businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly distribution-paying Gladstone family of funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment and Cambridge Sound and its management team, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and Cambridge Sound to be successful in the future are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current beliefs that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE:  Gladstone Investment Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, 703-287-5810

Gladstone Investment Corporation logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPO
10:20pGladstone Investment Corporation Exits its Investment in Cambridge Sound Mana..
GL
12/19GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/07GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Acquires Educators Resource
AQ
12/06Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Educators Resource
GL
12/06GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/19GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/06GLADSTONE INVESTMENT : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATIONDE : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/05Gladstone Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for its Second Qua..
GL
11/05GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATIO : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 57,7 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 79,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,56%
P/E ratio 2019 4,04
P/E ratio 2020 12,24
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,24x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,99x
Capitalization 303 M
Chart GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David A. R. Dullum President
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Julia Ryan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Paul W. Adelgren Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-17.38%303
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.91%6 574
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 238
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-10.98%2 193
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 068
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 696
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.