Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gladstone Investment Corporation    GAIN

GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(GAIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladstone Investment Provides Update on Impact of Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 09:01am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) (“Gladstone Investment” or the “Company”) announced the following update:

Portfolio Update: While the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our portfolio companies to various degrees, the Company is proactively engaged with their management teams during these difficult times, and is providing management assistance and support, as necessary. At this time, our portfolio companies continue to operate with varying levels of results, depending on their sector and geographic location.

The Company’s current financial position remains strong with a low-leveraged balance sheet and adequate liquidity. We do not expect a need to issue new common equity capital in the near-term and are in a good position to support our portfolio companies, should they face liquidity needs relating to potential temporary operating performance challenges.  As expected, given the uncertainty of the pandemic there will be some affect on fair values in the near term, though we believe we have a strong portfolio of companies.

Distributions: The Company intends to report earnings results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 on May 12, 2020.  As previously reported, the Company was expecting strong performance for this fiscal year and it continues to believe that it has met its expectations. The Company’s board of directors is scheduled to meet (at its regular quarterly meeting) on April 14, 2020, during which it will set the monthly cash distributions for each of April, May, and June 2020.  As it currently stands, the Company expects to recommend to its board of directors to declare regular monthly cash distributions on our term preferred stock and on our common stock that are equal to the current monthly distribution rate per share, which for our common stock is $0.07 per month or $0.84 annually. The board of directors will also be asked to consider declaring further supplemental distributions and deemed distributions to common stockholders, as it has done in the past from time to time. 

About Gladstone Investment Corporation:  Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Forward-looking Statements:
The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, 703-287-5893

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPO
09:01aGladstone Investment Provides Update on Impact of Coronavirus
GL
03/19GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10GLADSTONE INVESTMENT : D.A. Davidson Serves as Financial Advisor to The Maids In..
BU
03/09Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires The Maids International
GL
02/18GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/04GLADSTONE INVESTMENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATIONDE : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/04Gladstone Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for its Third Quar..
GL
02/04GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATIO : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
AQ
02/03Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64,8 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 37,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 12,7%
P/E ratio 2020 6,35x
P/E ratio 2021 8,42x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,90x
Capitalization 238 M
Chart GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,25  $
Last Close Price 7,20  $
Spread / Highest target 94,4%
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David A. R. Dullum President & Director
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. Adelgren Lead Independent Director
John H. Outland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-46.64%259
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-51.05%4 582
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.87%3 115
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.53%2 042
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-25.13%1 792
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-47.71%1 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group